Today I will give you five recommendations to see the Strawberry Moon this June 2023, a long-awaited full moon.

What is the Strawberry Moon, why is it called that and what does it mean?

Before continuing, we clarify that you don’t need a telescope or binoculars to appreciate this natural spectacle that Earth’s satellite offers us, however, if you had them you could enjoy it like never before.

Strawberry Moon: meaning and much more…

As you probably already know, the name Strawberry Moon was assigned by the Native Americans and indigenous tribes of North America for the season when the June full Moon appears overhead.

It has no relation to its color, although it would be marvelous to turn towards Outer Space and see the pink or reddish satellite.

In June the aforementioned tribes entered into strawberry harvest timework used as a reference to call the astronomical event that we are so looking forward to this 2023.

Remember that the color of the Moon is directly related to the distance from our planet and its location in the sky.

How to see the full Moon without a telescope?

The best of the article has arrived, 5 recommendations to see the Strawberry Moon better than ever in June 2023.





One of the most important aspects when appreciating almost any astronomical phenomenon is the position of the observer within the planet Earth, we will not delve into it, but there is something basic to consider: choose a place where your view is not obstructed.

Besides, make sure there is no high rate of light pollutionSome hill on the outskirts of the city is one of the best places to directly receive the so-called lunar light.

Also check the ideal time to turn to the heights, if you travel a few kilometers to enjoy the experience you could miss the best time to see the full Moon in June. It happened to me.

In Mexico the ideal point is the Saturday 3 of month number six at 9:41 p.m.. Plan ahead, you have been warned. If these recommendations were useful to you, send a message to my personal accounts or to the company’s social networks to make more content like this.

5 recommendations to see the Strawberry Moon:

• Go to a high point to avoid natural or man-made structures obstructing your view.

• Track it from east to west.

• Choose a place without light pollution.

• Make sure you know the best time to see it: Saturday, June 3 at 9:41 p.m. (CDMX).

• If you observe it during the ascent you will have a better experience.