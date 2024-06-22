The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi provided five recommendations to private schools to improve and develop national identity programs within the school curricula. The results of the evaluation rounds for the “National Identity Mark” program, which included 153 private schools, showed that eight schools received an “outstanding” evaluation, and 33 schools received an “outstanding” evaluation. “Good,” 79 schools rated “acceptable,” and 33 schools rated “weak.”

The department confirmed that implementing the national identity mark evaluation system helps ensure equality in educational opportunities and responsibility regarding the role of schools, which embrace citizen students, in integrating national identity into the curricula.

The department indicated that its team carried out field visits to the targeted schools, where it conducted monitoring operations to integrate the alignment of the axes of the elements of the national identity brand by attending lessons, reviewing the main relevant documents, and direct interaction with teachers, students, and school staff to evaluate the adoption and embodiment of the national identity brand at the school level.

The most prominent recommendations developed by the department for schools rated “acceptable” and “weak” to improve the overall assessment of the national identity mark included encouraging the use of the Arabic language among students, and enhancing it effectively by providing various opportunities to enhance their communication skills and develop their proficiency in it, and improving the curriculum. Educational initiative to give priority to enhancing the sense of belonging to the UAE and a sense of positive citizenship among students.

The recommendations included ensuring that students understand the meanings of “National Anthem” and its symbolism, and performing it daily, and expanding students’ knowledge of the great contributions, living legacy, and wise approach of the founding fathers and current state leadership, including efforts to preserve cultural heritage, promote core values, and dedicate positive citizenship and sustainable practices. In addition to developing a clear and integrated strategy that promotes volunteer work as a core value of the state, and encourages students to participate in assuming responsibilities and embodying positive citizenship behaviors towards the UAE.

Distinguished schools

The Department of Education and Knowledge confirmed that evaluations of the national identity brand were based primarily on the interaction of teachers, students, and employees to measure the tangible impact on various aspects of the educational process, and the extent to which this is consistent with the school’s definition of national identity, in addition to monitoring classrooms and reviewing key documents.

The schools that received an “outstanding” rating included Al Ittihad National School in Shakhbout City, ADNOC School – Sas Al Nakhl, Sheikh Zayed Private Academy for Boys, Emirates National School – Al Manhal, British International School, Sheikh Zayed Private Academy for Girls, and Emirates National School – Mohammed Bin City. Zayed, in addition to Al Ittihad National Private School in Khalifa City.