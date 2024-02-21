At the conclusion of its activities and sessions for the second day, the 13th Regional Conference on Combating Intellectual Property Crimes in the Middle East and North Africa issued five recommendations to strengthen efforts aimed at combating intellectual property crimes, including the need to strengthen cooperation and partnership efforts between countries to combat organized crimes related to intellectual property. Strengthening the partnership between the public and private sectors, working to intensify awareness efforts in society to consolidate the concept of intellectual property rights, making it part of the educational and teaching system in societies among young people, adapting technology and technical tools to serve the efforts made in this aspect, and finally unifying global efforts within a unified system to protect Intellectual property rights to produce valuable results that keep pace with ongoing challenges.

These recommendations came at the conclusion of the activities of the second day of the regional conference, which was held under the patronage of the Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai and Honorary President of the Emirates Intellectual Property Association, Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, entitled “Revealing Future Capabilities,” at the Palazzo Versace Hotel Dubai.

On the second day, the conference presented a summary of the first day’s work, sessions and workshops, prepared by the President of the International College of Intellectual Property Crime Investigators, Christine Pedersen, and Hoda Barakat, a member of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Intellectual Property Association. Christine Pedersen and Hoda Barakat explained the results of the workshops and tables. The roundtable dealt with the intellectual experience of virtual reality education, anticipating the future in intellectual property, intellectual innovation, the vision of innovation and creativity, preparing a cross-border legal rescue lawsuit, the challenges and opportunities of artificial intelligence and intellectual property, and how to distinguish between original and counterfeit pieces.

The activities of the second day included a session entitled “Intellectual Property and the Future,” which was chaired by the Attaché for Intellectual Property for the Middle East and North Africa, the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi, Aisha Salem Al-Hawai, and hosted the Assistant Undersecretary for the Intellectual Property Sector in the Ministry of Economy in the UAE, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Muaini. , and CEO of the International Trademark Association, Etienne Sanz de Acedo.