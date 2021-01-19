Dina Johnny (Dubai)

The Ministry of Education affirmed the necessity for students to follow the mechanism of confronting threats and electronic blackmail for students in the Emirati school, in which the application of distance learning has continued since the start of the second semester. The Information Security Department in the Ministry has issued a circular to school departments about guidelines for dealing with threats and electronic extortion.

In five recommendations, the Ministry called on students not to open the e-mail suspected of being a hoax, not to forward the e-mail, not to open any of the attachments that it contains, and to refrain from making any purchases or charitable donations in response to spam, and finally not to click on “Remove” icon, and also do not attempt to respond to unwanted email.

The Ministry explained to the students that they may receive an email issued from their own account, pointing out that this is intended for the student to believe that his account has been hacked, yet thus he has been subjected to a mass fraud that aims to impersonate the recipient’s email address in order to deceive him. The ministry explained in its circular to the school administrations that plagiarism is the process of forging an email address, so it appears from someone other than the actual person who sent it, adding that email spoofing is often used to deceive the student that the email is issued by a person, entity, or institution he knows.

The ministry confirmed that “fraudsters” in their impersonation of the student’s e-mail, they first hope that the e-mail service will not automatically filter their messages and convert them to the “unwanted” category. They also hope that their threats will be taken seriously because the account has been hacked, thus obeying their requests and desires.

How do our students avoid email “spoofing”?

Do not open suspicious email

Do not forward it, respond to it, or open its attachments

Do not make purchases or charitable donations

Do not click on the “remove” icon.