As a modern technological development, social media has heralded an era of short forms, whether text messaging, internet memes, emojis, or even abbreviations. Despite the emergence of these types of interaction, writing is still a critical skill you must develop. After all, it is the greatest measure of creativity and expression if you want to communicate your ideas and thoughts to others. When you have an essay to write, do you hurriedly skim through it to get it done swiftly, or do you rely on the proper mechanics of writing informative, thought-provoking academic papers? You might, but unfortunately, many students’ writing skills leave much to be desired. If you are one of them, the following are some of the reasons why.

1. Over reliance on the informal language

The first mistake you make in writing is to think that because of the high proliferation of online social networking sites, such as Facebook, and Twitter, the language or mechanics of communication on these platforms, can be transferred, verbatim, to college classrooms. Truth is, excessive social media use can distract you from correctly using the English language and basic writing methods and techniques. Have you found yourself using contractions, informal words, or colloquial expressions in your essay assignment? This is most likely a consequence of the kind of writing synonymous with social media platforms. Since communication on the internet is often pictographic, expressing ideas and thoughts in a formal essay becomes extremely challenging, which might demand more extensive explanations than the former. No doubt, social media is here to stay, but so is writing. Therefore, do not overly rely on one at the expense of the other.

2. Lack of motivation

Perhaps, you may have an idea or two about how to write a good academic paper, but you lack the motivation. This can greatly undermine the full expression of your thoughts. Writing is a form of art that demands total dedication and enthusiasm to be successful. Without such commitments, it becomes a boring activity that can be very physically and mentally exhausting. If you are one such student who wants to write, but lacks the necessary motivation, maybe due to personal reasons, such as stress from your part-time job, it would be best to ask a professional “do my essay” and find someone that you can pay to do your research work or any related academic task. They can also write your essays at cheap rates while adhering to the relevant writing metrics and the proper use of the English language. Do not let your lack of motivation stop you from getting straight A’s in your writing classes when you can have professionals that can do that for you.

3. Writing like English is your second language

If you are an immigrant student in a foreign country, such as the UK or the USA, then you might be writing poorly because you have yet to master the mechanics of using the English language properly. Some mistakes that diminish the quality of your papers include incorrect spelling, poor choice of words, and insufficient vocabulary. You might also be incapable of developing varied sentence structures, planning an appropriate writing strategy, and elaborating your ideas succinctly. Without mastery of these skills, you risk creating unsatisfactory and weak arguments. It is also likely that as a learner of the language, you might have poor reading skills. Yet, it is through books that students get to understand how to use words and organize their ideas coherently. As one such student, you will need to go the extra step in honing your skills, lest you continue writing sub-standard essays.

4. Learning and development disorders

Several learning and development disorders can also undermine your capacity to deliver compelling, well-thought-out essays and research papers. For instance, if you are dyslexic or have dysgraphia, you might find it challenging to read. Without reading, it is impossible to comprehend how the English language can be utilized to convey ideas and information appropriately. If you suffer from an auditory processing disorder, you might also not be able to receive and express the English language properly. Writing links with verbal speech intricately, and challenges in understanding the latter will influence the former, albeit negatively.

5. Poor preparation

If you write poorly, you might not necessarily be the problem, but your teacher might. After all, the quality of your papers hinges greatly on the quality of instruction. If your teacher does not regularly provide feedback on your essays, you are less likely to remedy mistakes or errors you made previously. Moreover, the frequency of assessment will influence your writing. Fair and consistent evaluations allow you to progress in this area much quicker than an objective reliance on established standards.

Your success in writing will depend on your willingness to address most, if not all, of the issues highlighted.