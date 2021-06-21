E3 has always been a cause for celebration for all players, as it is the most popular date on the annual video game calendar. The presence or absence of a company and last minute changes almost always influence the strategy of the rest and this time it was no exception.

Since last year we have been able to enjoy the Summer Game Fest, created by journalist Geoff Keighley with the intention of unseating the newly returned king, the E3 And incidentally, he still has a lot of work ahead of him to try to dethrone him.

On this occasion, E3 has returned and despite not being 100%, it had already generated many expectations in the world of video games, but there was a company that captured all eyes and that is Xbox, that after his union with Bethesda, I began to mark the course I was going to take Xbox Game Studios. All predicted a magnificent future after the union of both companies, but of which we knew nothing. It was until last Sunday when these unknowns began to clear up, giving us the best conference of this year’s E3 and for that reason today we bring you the 5 reasons Xbox saved E3 2021.

5 reasons Xbox saved E3 2021

A solid and comprehensive conference

Throughout the week of E3 we were able to enjoy the conference of the Summer Game Fest, a lecture without rhythm, boring in parts, continuously interrupted by sponsored advertisements or even concerts that was more reminiscent of a sports event with a publicity placement than a video game conference and that was saved by the audience by the final appearance of Elden ring.

From that cold initial shot, other conferences such as the one from Koch Media presenting its new brand PimeMatter, where there was more talk than video game Gameplays. Behind her, it was the turn of Ubisoft Forward which followed in its usual line: Far cry, Rainbow six Y Just dance, no sign of a new Splinter cell or from Beyond Good and Evil 2. And the funny note of that same day, was the conference of Return Digital, who always brings a smile to the players with his crazy things.

But already on Sunday the 13th, it was time to Xbox, what for 90 minutes he showed us game after game without giving the fans rest, leaving both followers and not so followers of the brand with their mouths open.

Games games and more games

The conference of Xbox started by showing one of the most anticipated crown jewels, Starfield, a game surrounded by secrecy of which we had not seen anything and that today we already know how it will look and when it will arrive on our Xbox in exclusive.

After him came 29 other games that would be released in a one-year window, including Hades, Microsoft Flight Simulator and the spectacular Forza Horizon 5, which will be set in the beautiful landscapes of Mexico.

Game Pass and the user

Just before starting the presentation of Starfield, those of Redmond They indicated that during the 90 minutes of the conference 30 games would be shown, of which 27 would be Available Launch Day on Xbox Game Pass.

Until now, during these conferences, Xbox announced some agreements to bring third-party games to Xbox Game Pass, but never in this way, since 90% of the games announced during the conference will be available at their launch on Xbox Game Pass and not only that, given that the launch window for them is only one year. In that time, we will be able to enjoy great games from independent developers such as The Ascent, Stalker 2 or Atomic Heart, adding to the enormous number of games in the house that will also soon reach Xbox Game Pass, What Psychonauts 2 Y Halo Infinite.

Xbox + Bethesda, a dream couple

Since the surprise announcement of the union of Xbox and Bethesda one boring afternoon in September 2020, the inclusion of Bethesda on Xbox Game Studios It has caused rivers of ink to flow both for and against, but nothing is further from the truth, since this union has allowed both parties to have security and confidence for their current and future projects.

Much was made of the subject of exclusivities of the games of Bethesda And indeed, since that day Bethesda games have their home Only On Xbox. It is such a commitment that They highlighted up to 3 times the exclusivity of Starfield, as in the closing of the conference with the new adventure of Arkane call Redfall, but that was not all, given that they committed to continue giving content to multiplatform games like Fallout 76 or The Elder Scroll Online, so we can say that they have not forgotten their past and that their whole future has a little green heart.

A declaration of intent

And it is the future that we have to talk about. The wheels of this tandem have only just begun to turn and it seems that we have only seen the tip of the iceberg, since with the conference of the E3 2021, Xbox Game Studios Y Bethesda have punched the table, smashing mantras like ” Xbox has no games ”, ” Xbox is only Halo, Gears and Forza ” or “so much power to play backward compatible games.”

These mantras were answered with Psychonaut 2, the impressive landscapes of Flight Simulator, the cooperative action of Contraband, the spectacular graphic upgrade of Halo Infinite and its multiplayer, the beauty of Mexico in Forza Horizon 5 and the amazing trailer for the new IP Redfall.

This was only in the 90 minutes they were able to show us, but what else awaits us? What we are sure of is that Xbox has prepared us a magnificent future of videogames and that this has only been the first bite of the Anaconda (Anaconda was the code name of Xbox series x).