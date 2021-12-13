The semifinals of the Liga MX Femenil return are a breath away and the emotions cannot be more at full throttle, as the results force the regias to look for a comeback that prevents an unprecedented final between Atlas and America. Here are 5 reasons why you cannot miss these encounters.
Without a doubt, some of the most attractive during this 2021 Apertura have been the teams that have offered results well above those expected. And although schools like Xolos and Santos were left behind. América and Atlas have offered a pretty good tournament that could culminate in an unprecedented final between both teams.
Although the laps are in Monterrey, both América and Atlas take a one-goal advantage that momentarily has them in the final of the tournament. But since the difference is so minimal, the coin is still in the air, since a zero tie gives the classification to both America and Atlas and on the other hand, a 1-0 either from Tigres or Rayadas would guarantee a royal presence in the league. Grand finale.
The league is another tournament, and as there are eight participants, they all have the same chance of winning. We have seen many cases of teams that qualify in the last second and finish with the title in their hands, but this is not the case, because except for America that finished in fifth place, Tigres, Rayadas and Atlas finished in first, second and third place. from the table. In other words, we have the best football possible in the final stages.
Something that excites a lot, especially in the north of the country is that from Tigres to get into the final and win it, he would be adding his fifth league title and also, he would become three-time champion, since they are currently monarchs of the 2020 Guardians and 2021 Guardians.
Of the four semifinals, only Atlas is the one that still does not have a league title, as the red and black have always been protagonists in the league, but they have never been able to reach the final and add a trophy to their showcases. However, today more than ever there is the possibility of sneaking between the best two and fighting for their first league championship that would be historic for the institution.
#reasons #leg #Liga #Femenil #semifinals
