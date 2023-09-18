Home page World

From: Julian Mayr

Split

East versus West: The fact that Vorarlberg wins the duel between the most remote federal states in Austria is not just due to the incomprehensible dialect.

The decision between Burgenland and Vorarlberg is certainly not a duel of giants. But a comparison between Austria’s easternmost and westernmost federal state. Burgenland and Vorarlberg offer an impressive combination of natural beauty, cultural diversity, high quality of life and culinary delights. The Ländle’s kitchen is characterized by these nine Vorarlberg delicacies out of. But the East doesn’t hide either, as these eight delicacies from Burgenland prove. In the end, however, completely different points speak for Vorarlberg’s victory – if you look at it with a fair amount of wink

1. Mountains beat wine hills

While Burgenland is famous for its wineries and fine wine, Vorarlberg boasts breathtaking mountain landscapes. Here you can not only hike and enjoy nature, but also ski and really unwind in the mountains. In Burgenland, on the other hand, the highest “mountain” is more of a hill – you have to use a magnifying glass to see the difference from the flatland.

2. Lake Constance instead of Lake Neusiedl

Vorarlberg and Burgenland are home to the two most impressive lakes in the country. In the west, the Ländle shares Lake Constance with Germany and Switzerland, one of the largest lakes in Central Europe, while in the east the small Burgenland can make people sit up and take notice with the impressive Lake Neusiedl. But in the end, Lake Constance is simply much larger and deeper than the steppe lake, which is threatened with drying out. A clear victory.

Burgenland flat plain or Vorarlberg mountain panorama? © Westend61/Imago

3. Duel of dialects

There is one in Vorarlberg Spoken in a dialect that hardly anyone outside the country understands. Although this can lead to communication problems in some situations, it is usually an advantage Vienna, Tyrol etc. to be able to talk about everything and everyone unnoticed. Also In Burgenland the dialect language can sometimes sound like a mix made from Hungarian goulash and Viennese schnitzel. But it is much easier to understand and therefore detrimental to your next trash talk.

4. Innovation beats timelessness

Vorarlberg is known for its innovative strength and modern industries. In Burgenland, however, it sometimes feels as if time stands still while you wander among the idyllic vineyards. That doesn’t mean that the traditions in Burgenland are not valuable – they are simply timeless. But the creative power of the people of Vorarlberg has the upper hand here.

5. Bregenz high culture instead of Pannonian rock music

With its beautiful panorama, Vorarlberg certainly offers a great backdrop for hikes, which is also perfect for cultural events. The people of Vorarlberg are not only proud of their traditional folk music, but also enjoy the fine tones of classical music. For example, as part of the Bregenz Festival, which attracts thousands of visitors from all over the world every year. Burgenland cannot keep up with the loud rock music festival Nova Rock.

Burgenland is therefore no match for the westernmost federal state. But Burgenland can clearly assert itself against Tyrol, which is also in the west. These are the five reasons for Burgenland’s victory about the holy land.

This article was created with the help of machine assistance. For this purpose, a language model was used that is based on information from various sources. This text was edited by editor Julian Mayr before publication. Feel free to leave us feedback in our comments section.