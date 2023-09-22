Home page World

From: Julian Mayr

East-West duel between the federal capital and the capital of the holy land of Tyrol: Vienna wins in the end, and not just thanks to Schönbrunn Palace.

Austria has some wonderful cities to offer. Undoubtedly belong to the capital Vienna and the state capital of Tyrol, Innsbruck, one of the most impressive places. While Innsbruck is particularly impressive with its mountain landscape and cuisine, like these 10 Tyrolean delicacies Vienna particularly scores with its dialect. This 15 Viennese dialect words something you absolutely need in your life. But in the end there can only be one winner between the two cities and that is Vienna.

1. Wiener Schnitzel vs. Tyrolean Gröstl

In Vienna you can enjoy the legendary Wiener Schnitzel, thinly sliced ​​and breaded veal that is baked until crispy and golden brown. In Innsbruck, on the other hand, Tyroleans celebrate the Tiroler Gröstl, a hearty pan with fried potatoes, meat and onions. But honestly, who wants to go without a crispy schnitzel? When it comes to culinary enjoyment, Vienna is clearly at the top.

2. Viennese waltz instead of folk music

Vienna is the home of classical music and the famous Viennese waltz. Composers such as Mozart, Beethoven and Strauss created their masterpieces here. In Innsbruck, on the other hand, you hear more robust folk music. Both have their fans, but if you want to be in elegant company, Vienna is the place for you.

3. Viennese coffee house beats Tiroler Hütte

Vienna has the famous coffee houses where you can relax in a cozy atmosphere with a cup of melange or a piece of Sachertorte. From Innsbruck, on the other hand, you will find numerous rustic Tyrolean huts that invite you to stop off after a strenuous mountain hike. But honestly, who can resist the temptation of a delicious coffee and a creamy piece of cake without any effort?

4. Schönbrunn Palace wins against Golden Roof

In Vienna you can visit the magnificent Schönbrunn Palace with its beautiful gardens, a masterpiece of Baroque architecture. In Innsbruck there is the famous Golden Roof, a historical landmark. Both are impressive, but when it comes to size and splendor, Schönbrunn Palace definitely has the edge.

Gloriette in Schönbrunn Palace beats Golden Roof in Innsbruck. © Chrome Orange/Skata/Imago

5. Viennese insults instead of Tyrolean warmth

Last but not least, we have to talk about the famous “Wiener Schmäh”, that unique way of expressing oneself in Vienna with humor and a sharp tongue. In Innsbruck, however, you will be welcomed by warm Tyrolean hospitality. But who can resist the charm of a Viennese joke?

With a lot of winks, Tyrol’s state capital comes up short here. But both Vienna, about these eight curious facts has in stock as well Tyrol with these bizarre fun factshave to hide from the other federal states and cities in Austria.

