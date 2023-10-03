Home page World

From: Julian Mayr

Split

The capital duel Vienna against Berlin is much more than Stephansplatz against Alexanderplatz. In the end, Vienna doesn’t just owe its victory to Wiener Schnitzel.

There has always been a respectful but competitive rivalry between Austria and Germany. Germany is much bigger, but that’s why Austria simply has better cuisine. A form of German is spoken in both countries, but it is absorbed into regional and local dialects.

12 words from the Viennese dialect that you absolutely need to know View photo series

How special these dialects can be is particularly evident in the capitals Vienna and Berlin. And if two cities in these countries can compete against each other, it is Vienna and Berlin. Have you ever wondered which metropolis comes out on top? We’ll tell you with a wink why it’s Vienna.

1. Coffee house culture vs. hipster coffee

In Vienna, coffee is more than just a drink – it is a lifestyle. The Viennese coffeehouse culture is world-famous, and drinking coffee here becomes a real experience. In contrast, the coffee houses in Berlin are often hip and trendy, but they simply cannot compete with the charm and tradition of a Viennese coffee house. And honestly, who can resist a delicious melange is served by a waiter who practices Viennese insults?

2. Viennese humor vs. Berlin joke

Both in Vienna and in Berlin you have to be prepared for a very unique tone. In Austria’s capital, people like to gossip about everything and everyone and seem unfriendly at first glance. But in the hearts of the Viennese there is always a spark of genuine Viennese humor that can make even the grumpiest residents smile. People in Berlin also like to joke, even when life doesn’t go as planned. But the humor in the German capital cannot compete with the Viennese insults.

3. Viennese waltz beats Berlin techno

Vienna is the home and place of work of the most famous composers in history, including Mozart, Beethoven and Strauss. The Vienna Philharmonic and the State Opera are known worldwide for their musical performances. While Berlin undoubtedly has a vibrant music scene, it cannot match the musical heritage and elegance of Vienna. And if you’ve ever experienced a waltz at the Vienna State Opera, you can understand why Berlin can’t keep up.

4. Vienna is more livable than Berlin

Vienna is often referred to as one of the most livable cities in the world classified. The city offers spacious green spaces such as the Prater or the Danube Island, clean streets and a high quality of life. The Viennese know how to enjoy life to the fullest, be it a leisurely walk in the Prater or a picnic in Schönbrunner Palace Park. Berlin may offer an exciting nightlife, but the quality of life in Vienna is second to none.

Vienna with its St. Stephen’s Cathedral is simply a step ahead of Berlin with the Brandenburg Gate. © Claudio Di Vizia/Panthermedia/CTKPhoto/Zapotocky Ales/Imago

5. Wiener Schnitzel wins against Stolzen Heinrich

The Viennese cuisine can come with a range of delicious dishes show off. However, the undisputed king of delicacies in the Austrian capital is the Wiener Schnitzel. This piece of veal in an airy and crispy golden brown coating is known all over the world. Berlin, on the other hand, does not have such a distinctive and tasty cuisine to offer. The Stolze Heinrich, a bratwurst in beer sauce that is typical of Berlin, may taste good, but cannot compete with the Wiener Schnitzel.

The capital duel has a clear winner. And Vienna also holds its own against other cities in Austria, such as Innsbruck, the state capital of Tyrol.

This article was created with the help of machine assistance. For this purpose, a language model was used that is based on information from various sources. This text was edited by editor Julian Mayr before publication. Feel free to leave us feedback in our comments section.