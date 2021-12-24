Video marketing has a vital role in the world of the digital marketing business. Why? Because through videos, you can form a better and more intimate relationship with your audience. Using video media is an effective way to introduce your brand and business to your audience. In addition, you can also build trust and interest in the audience for your product.

Therefore, it is not surprising that more and more people are using videos to market and promote their products to be known and noticed with a wider reach. Here are five reasons why you should use video to promote your business.

Improve SEO

You may be surprised to learn that out of the top 100 search result lists, 70% are videos, and Google is arguably very upholding video. Business executives claim that they are more likely to visit a business website after viewing a video from that website. High-quality video content will attract viewers and make them curious about your business, thereby increasing consumer interest and audience engagement.

Videos will also help improve SEO as it is compatible with multiple devices. Different video platforms such as YouTube and Vimeo adapt to various screen sizes and are also optimized for mobile devices so that they are able to reach a larger audience.

Make sure that your videos are always under 2 minutes long to build engagement and get your point across in the shortest time. Transcribe your videos with captions for google bots to recognize keywords and make sure to optimize videos with title, meta tags, description and subtext.

Including captions in your videos will also increase the chances of your site appearing in various internet searches. Make sure you create high-quality, attractive thumbnails to increase click-through rates and grab viewers’ attention.

Improve Company Image

The key to getting people to buy your product or service is trust. Consumer trust plays a very big role. When people just read the text, they don’t know the full extent of how you work and your business, and there’s no room for trust-building.

When you add a video, everything changes. Audio and visual media are known to increase trust among consumers through engaging emotions. You can display customer testimonials, include a lot of behind-the-scenes of your business, or film your product manufacturing process to make your company look reliable and trustworthy. You can make product videos through a free online video maker.

Especially if you run an online business, many people are still hesitant to invest their money for fear of being cheated. A video will be very helpful in removing buyer doubts so that you can win the trust of customers.

Increase User Time on Your page

According to Forbes data, the average user spends 88% more time on video content pages than on non-video content pages. In short, by including video in your marketing campaigns, you increase the number of time users spends on your website.

The average amount of time is another important factor for judging SEO rankings. In addition, videos will also provide additional time to convince your visitors to become buyers. Lazy consumers will prefer watching videos to reading text because videos are more entertaining and interactive.

In addition, viewers find it easier to retain information when explained through video. By creating product videos, demos, and instructions, you increase your chances of reaching your target audience and provide your consumers with a higher retention rate. Videos are engaging and will increase user time on your web page. Don’t forget to create unique videos that keep viewers interested and addicted to your products and services. You can do it with the best easy-to-learn video editing software.

Get More Customers

With video, consumers are more likely to buy your product or service. People go to YouTube to entertain or learn and watch customer reviews before buying a product. Video product reviews are popular because they show viewers a real opinion, provide insight into the product, and are more likely, to be honest than advertising.

You can also embed product videos on the actual product pages of the site or include a link in your YouTube video description to get more subscribers. Making videos about your products and services is an intelligent marketing strategy. You can also use vloggers, influencers, and micro-influencers to review your products on their social media pages.

Marketing or marketing strategies through influencers are now growing day by day. Plus, people are more likely to trust your product when it’s been reviewed by people relevant to the industry. Adopting this method will also follow current trends, and customers will judge that your business is up-to-date. You can also use the live video feature on Instagram and YouTube to engage and interact with your audience.

It Is a Promising Investment

Video is a lucrative investment and usually yields a fairly good return, depending on your video marketing strategy and organization. Unlike in the past, videos can now be made quickly and at a lower price. If your video ad becomes popular, then it can undoubtedly bring in a decent income by simply monetizing through ads only.

Apart from that, your business can also increase sales achievement by simply inserting content into your videos. The best strategy for monetizing videos is to create a landing page explaining the product, followed by a YouTube video demonstrating the product to embed on your product website page.

You can also include videos in your email campaigns by embedding them in emails by including a link that directs users to your landing page. The key is to have a solid email list of loyal subscribers who will take the time to watch your videos.

Those are five important reasons you need to use video to market your business products or services. Hope it is useful!