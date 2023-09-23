Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Tomorrow, Sunday, all eyes will be on the first “Madrid Derby” confrontation this season in the Spanish Football League, with Atletico Madrid hosting Real Madrid’s neighbor, at the Civitas Metropolitiano Stadium in the sixth round of the Spanish Football League. This confrontation has always been a special occasion in the capital and football. Spanish and international in general, and this time we find five reasons that raise the heat of the upcoming summit.

Starting with the strong start of Real Madrid, which achieved victory in the first five matches, scoring 10 goals and conceding only 3 goals, which makes Atletico more motivated to finish this series in front of its fans, and achieving a victory, if it happens, will certainly be morale, in addition to the importance of the three points.

On the other hand, Atletico fans are very motivated for the confrontation, because it is the first confrontation in their stadium in more than a month, as coach Diego Simeone’s team has played in front of its fans only once so far this season, in the opening match of the league when it beat Granada 3-1 at the time. After that, his home match with Seville was postponed due to a heavy rainstorm, and then came the international break, so “Rojiblancos” fans will be looking forward to watching what will be only the second derby victory in this stadium, which they moved to in 2017.

Many players will participate in the “Madrid Derby” for the first time, such as Cesar Azpilicueta, Javi Galan, Kepa, Joselu and Fran Garcia, but the new player who arouses the most interest is Jude Bellingham, the English midfielder who has been excellent so far with Real Madrid, where he He has scored six goals in his first six matches in various competitions, and this will be his biggest test yet, so it will be great to see how he tries to break down Atletico Madrid’s strong back line.

As for the fourth factor, it is Atletico’s search to restore balance quickly, and not to quickly evaporate the season’s dreams. It has already lost five points, and is currently 8 points behind Real Madrid, despite the “Rojiblancos” having a postponed match, but a defeat against the “Blancos” will witness a decline. Atletico is 11 points behind him, but if he wins over his city neighbor, he will close the gap and start strong again this season.

Fifthly, there will be anticipation for the confrontation between two international coaches, the Italian Carlo Ancelotti and the Argentine Diego Simeone, as they will face each other for the 21st time, as the coach the Argentine has met the most in his career, and the record between them is very close, as Ancelotti celebrated eight victories, while Simeone emerged victorious seven times and five ended. Draw matches.