Home page World

From: Julian Mayr

Split

Tyrol versus Styria also means the state of the mountains versus the state of pumpkin seed oil. But the Styrian victory is not just due to the black gold.

Austria consists of nine beautiful federal states that couldn’t be more different and yet have a lot in common. Styria and Tyrol For example, they have beautiful mountain panoramas, picture-perfect landscapes and both have an incomparable dialect. In addition, traditional Tyrolean but Styrian cuisine is extremely popular, like this one nine delicacies from Styria prove. The duel between the two federal states promises to be an exciting race, which Styria ultimately wins with a lot of winks.

1. Mild climate in Styria beats alpine frost in Tyrol

Styria, and especially its southern areas, is known for its mild climate and rolling hills, which are ideal for growing wine. Meanwhile, the poor Tyroleans have to contend with snow and freezing temperatures much more often. In Styria you can sit comfortably in a wine tavern, enjoy a glass of wine and enjoy the sunny weather, while the Tyroleans shiver in their thick winter coats most of the time. Who wants to put on snow chains when you can pick grapes instead?

2. Styria has more than just mountains!

Tyrol likes them highest mountains in Austria, but Styria has so much more to offer. Here you will not only find majestic mountains, but also beautiful lakes, green forests and picturesque vineyards. Styria has something to offer for everyone, whether extreme mountaineers or recreational hikers.

The Tyrolean mountains cannot compete with the Styrian dream landscape. © Westend61/Zoonar/Imago

3. Styrian hospitality beats Tyrolean stubbornness

The Styrians are known for their warm hospitality. If you visit Styria, you will be welcomed with open arms by the locals and immediately invited into cozy rooms and inns. There may be friendly people in Tyrol, but the Tyroleans are notorious for their stubbornness, which could put off some guests.

4. Styrian barking beats Tyrolean dialect

Both Styria and Tyrol both have a variety of dialects spoken in the different regions and valleys. They are all charming and often just difficult to understand. But nothing beats the melodic Styrian bell or bark, which far surpasses the rough Tyrolean dialect with its harsh pronunciation of the consonant k.

13 dialect words from Styria and their translation View photo series

5. Seed oil beats nut oil

The cuisines of the two federal states are completely different and both are really tasty. No matter whether bacon dumplings or fried chicken salad, Schlutzkrapfen or apple tommerl: everyone will find something to their taste here. Here are about ten Tyrolean delicacies that you should definitely try. But there is something that makes Styria known far beyond Austria, and that is pumpkin seed oil. Although Tyrol has its well-known nut oil in its range, it cannot keep up with pumpkin seed oil, as Tyrolean nut oil acts as sun protection and is not suitable for consumption.

Tyrol may have lost this duel. But in keeping with the fighting character of the Tyroleans, the holy land can hold up very well in other comparisons.

This article was created with the help of machine assistance. For this purpose, a language model was used that is based on information from various sources. This text was edited by editor Julian Mayr before publication. Feel free to leave us feedback in our comments section.