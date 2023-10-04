Home page World

From: Julian Mayr

Split

Styria and Salzburg share the S and don’t share anything else. But the duel between the two federal states is much more than just pumpkin seed oil versus Mozartkugel.

Austria has nine wonderful federal states. It is hardly surprising when rivalries arise between the regions. Salzburg and Styria both have the same first letter, but otherwise do not share many similarities. Just one look at them is enough Styrian swear words and Expletives from Salzburg. But Styrians and Salzburgers differ not only in their dialects, as we will see later. Our tongue-in-cheek comparison shows: There are five main reasons why Styria is crowned the winner.

1. Styrian cosiness beats the Salzburg Festival

While Salzburg is world-famous for its festivals, Styria scores with its warm and down-to-earth coziness. The Styrians are known for their hospitality and sociable nature. Instead of sitting stiffly listening to classical music, Styrians prefer to spend the evening in cozy wine taverns and wine taverns.

2. Styrian vineyards vs. Salzburg mountain peaks

Salzburg’s mountain peaks may be impressive, but Styria is proud of its picturesque vineyards, which are among the best wine regions in Austria. The Styrian winemakers have earned an excellent reputation and primarily produce high-quality white wines that are valued far beyond the country’s borders. It is not for nothing that the south of Styria is also called the Tuscany of Austria, with its wide wine hills that invite you to hike and enjoy.

The Styrian vineyards are simply more beautiful than the Salzburg mountain peaks. © Westend61/Zooner/Imago

3. Styrian barking wins

Another humorous reason why Styria is supposedly better than Salzburg is the typical language. While for many people the Salzburg dialect cannot be distinguished from the Bavarian dialect, the Styrian dialect is simply unmistakable. Although only a few newcomers understand the Styrian way of speaking, you can immediately recognize Styrians by their typical barking or barking.

13 dialect words from Styria and their translation View photo series

4. Seed oil instead of Mozartkugel

Salzburg and Styria can do both boast excellent cuisine. And both federal states have an absolute export hit that they are particularly proud of. In Salzburg it’s the sweet Mozartkugeln, named after the great composer and musician. In Styria, however, it is pumpkin seed oil that hardly any Styrian specialty can do without. Precisely because the pumpkin seed oil is so essential and at the same time versatile, and even tastes excellent in combination with ice cream, the green gold has the upper hand over the sweet temptation from Salzburg.

5. Styrian football clubs are more atmospheric

Salzburg may have a highly successful football club in FC Red Bull Salzburg and a traditional and atmospheric football club in Austria. However, compared to Styria, the state of Salzburg comes up short. Because the Sturm Graz and GAK clubs alone create so much atmosphere that they can still be heard in Salzburg. And by the way, they also play good football.

Salzburg has to admit defeat in the duel with Styria. But that doesn’t mean that Mozart’s homeland cannot compete with other federal states. In the West duel with Tyrol approximately, Salzburg has very good cards.

This article was created with the help of machine assistance. For this purpose, a language model was used that is based on information from various sources. This text was edited by editor Julian Mayr before publication. Feel free to leave us feedback in our comments section.