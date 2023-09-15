Home page World

From: Julian Mayr

Split

Steirermen san very good, but Salzburg are one step ahead: The fact that Salzburg wins the duel against Styria is not just due to Mozartkugeln.

Austria has many distinctive federal states and towns. While many only do so Vienna and Tyrol If you think about it, Salzburg and Styria in particular are absolute red-white-red pearls. The two federal states offer something not only in terms of landscape, but also in terms of cuisine and language. So Salzburg can offer fine food, which is the envy of the whole world. In addition to the pumpkin seed oil, Styria is particularly famous for it distinctive dialect, as these 13 dialect words impressively demonstrate. But who of the two will win in a direct comparison? The matter is clear.

AI reveals: This is how surreal Austrian celebrities look in the style of art legends View photo series

1. Wolfi beats Arnie

Salzburg has the honor of being the hometown of one of the greatest musical geniuses in history: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Styria has undoubtedly also produced world-class talent, such as acting and bodybuilding legend Arnold Schwarzenegger. But even he cannot compete with Mozart’s legacy. The name Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is on everyone’s lips, and not just among fans of classical music.

2. Duel of the Fortresses

Styria has some impressive castles and palaces to offer. Of course, the Schlossberg in Graz is particularly striking with its clock tower that looks down on the city. But no Styrian castle can compete with the majestic Hohensalzburg Fortress. This imposing fortress towers over Salzburg and offers not only a fascinating history, but also breathtaking views of the city and the surrounding area. If you have a passion for medieval architecture and history, you will love Salzburg.

3rd Salzburg Festival for the win

While Styria may have its own cultural events and festivals worth seeing and hearing, the Salzburg Festival is known worldwide and attracts music and theater lovers from all over the world every year. The top-class program and the breathtaking backdrop make the Salzburg Festival an unforgettable experience that is difficult to beat in Styria.

4. Lakeland vs. Altaussee

Styria has beautiful bathing waters, such as Lake Altaussee, located in the Styrian mountains. This can easily be classified as an absolute highlight of any holiday in Austria. But the Salzburg Lake District offers an incredible number of refreshing lakes in such a small area, such as Lake Wallersee or Lake Obertrumer. While Lake Altaussee is relatively far away from the state capital Graz, you only need a few minutes from Salzburg city to jump into the cool water.

Lake Altaussee in the Styrian mountains or the Salzburg Lake District? © Imagebroker/Yuriy Brykaylo/DesignPics/Imago

5. Mozartkugeln beat pumpkin seed oil

Yes, we’re returning to Salzburg’s most famous offspring, but this time with a sweet twist. Salzburg is also world famous for the delicious Mozartkugeln, a sweet temptation made from chocolate, marzipan and pistachios. While Styria certainly has its own culinary delights and has a real export hit up its sleeve with pumpkin seed oil, it is hard to resist the sweet chocolate balls from Salzburg.

Styria may be inferior to Salzburg in this duel. But in Duel with the westernmost federal state of Vorarlberg it is clearly ahead.

This article was created with the help of machine assistance. For this purpose, a language model was used that is based on information from various sources. This text was edited by editor Julian Mayr before publication. Feel free to leave us feedback in our comments section.