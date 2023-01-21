Here are five reasons why The Tuca It would be a good option to be the coach of the Tricolor towards the 2026 World Cup:

The Tuca He spent more than 30 years directing without interruption, achieving a great deal of success in any club where he landed, with the exception of Juarez BravesWhich seemed like an impossible mission. He added titles with Chivas, cougars Y Tolucaapart from the tigers the team of the past decade by winning national and international trophies, which led them to their first Club World Cup. With all these credentials, he has every right to take the reins of the Tricolor, without neglecting the fact that he also won a cup with Mexico, the 2015 CONCACAF Cup, to be able to attend the Confederations Cup.

TUCA FERRETTI NEW DT OF FC JUAREZ 🐴 🟢 The Brazilian icon of Mexican soccer is presented this afternoon as the new strategist of the border club. MX League: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (7) Champion of Champions: 🏆🏆🏆🏆 (4) CONCACAF Champions League: 🏆 (1) MX Cup: 🏆 (1) pic.twitter.com/RyWcKKAb91 – Bravo Fan (@BravoFanMX) June 3, 2021

The Brazilian has a strong character, which helps him deal with the figures in the locker room and prevent anyone from passing over him, as happened with Tigres, where he was in charge of several elements that were figures. In the Tricolor there are some called ‘sacred cows’ and others that simply look like ‘divas’. There is no doubt that he would put them in their place, because for him there is no one essential, taking into account what has happened in recent years with Carlos candle, Javier Hernandez, carlos salcedo, among others. His strong hand is necessary in a locker room that at times seems to do what he wants and are not fully committed.

There are technicians who like to appear in thousands of commercials when they are the coach of the national team, in addition to having presentations on television and radio programs. A Ricardo Ferretti He has never liked any of that and that would be ideal, since that way he would not be distracted from his main task, which is to train the national team correctly, find a way to get the best version of the players and correctly analyze both the rival and to themselves. Added to this, he lives in Mexico, he would not have to continually go to Brazil to spend his vacations as happened with Martinowho neglected the team several times.

input, The Tuca meets the number one requirement that the Mexican Football Federation, fully know the Aztec football. The helmsman not only spent more than 30 years directing continuously, but he also lived on Mexican soil the best glories of him as a player. The South American has seen several generations of players pass by, he knows those who stand out at the national level, he saw them grow up and although he is not the happiest person in the world, he also has the respect of his coaches for being a recognized figure. At the same time, he knows how Femexfut is managed, but at the same time he would not allow himself to be bossed around as has happened with other strategists, he would not accept being imposed on footballers and would seek to improve the development of the sport, since he feels like one more Mexican. Unlike Martino, Juan Carlos Osorio either Sven Göran Erikkson, ferretti It was made in Mexico and he knows the history of the national team, he was an assistant in a World Cup and an interim coach.

Practically, the coaching staff of the Mexican National Team in the 1994 World Cup will be in the city teams: Miguel Mejía Barón (Technical Director; today Tigres advisor) Javier Aguirre (assistant; next manager of Rayados) Ricardo Ferretti (advisor; today DT of Tigres) pic.twitter.com/yp6tCt89zj — Juan Reyna Loa (@juanreynaloa) December 4, 2020

Being one of the candidates for the position, the mustache He has already released his work plan which does not sound bad at all. From the outset, he knows that the tricolor base must be the team that won the bronze in Tokyo 2022, apart from it, it has stipulated that the games in Mexico are not held on national soil or in the United States, but in other countries to know how to drive properly. pressure is better, especially if it is done with rivals in the hierarchy such as Argentina, Germany, Netherlands, Brazil and else. As there will be no Qualifying matches when they are hosts in 2026, the matches must be against Top rivals, apart from now it asks to analyze the list of the last World Cup to find out who is necessary to start the new process.