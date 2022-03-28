Among the many rumors that have sounded to take the reins of the Coapa group are Ricardo La Volpe, Alfredo Tenaamong others, in addition to the Brazilian Ricardo Ferretticurrent strategist of Bravos de Juárez.

If this were true, tuka is a good option to straighten the path of the azulcremas:

The tuka He has been directing for more than 30 years without interruption and has achieved many successes in any club where he has long processes.

He was champion with Chivas, Pumas and led Tigres to their golden age where they won five League titles, one Cup title, three Champion of Champions, one Concachampions and being the second place in the Club World Cup.

Simply with all these credentials you have every right to be in front of the Americawhich is a winning institution and one of the most important in Mexico.

The Ricardo Ferretti era in Tigres: ? 5 Liga MX titles

? 1 MX Cup

? 3 Champion of Champions

? 1 Concachampions

? 1 Champions Cup

? Club World Cup runner-up

? Copa Libertadores runner-up pic.twitter.com/AtGYNz6wqH — ZEL (@Mariazelzel) May 10, 2021

Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | 11:04 AM GMT+2 Benjamin War | Mar 25, 2022 Benjamin War | Mar 27, 2022 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Mar 23, 2022

Another reason why he is known tuka It is because of his control of the dressing room, he does not let anyone be above anyone else, something that is missing inside the club.

The Brazilian has a strong hand and if any footballer has inappropriate behavior, he simply stops taking it into account, to use only all those who are fully committed.

From the stage of Michael Herrera there has been talk of a fractured group, which was also said with The Little Indian. There is no doubt, I would put control and discipline.

his passage through Guadalajara, Toluca, Cougars and tigers It was good because at that time I had a good group of outstanding players who shone and even represented the national team.

When the tuka he is given weapons, he knows how to use them, perhaps his defensive style is not to everyone’s liking, but in the end he achieves the objective for which he was taken, to win titles.

There is no doubt that he would bring out his best version of players like Roger Martinez, Alvaro Fidalgo, savior kings, Peter Aquinasamong others.

The ‘Tuca’ has been directing for 30 years without interruption. If for one reason or another, he leaves Tigres and Chivas decides not to continue with Vucetich, should Guadalajara look for Ferretti? ? He already knows what it is to lead and make the Flock Champion. Peláez knows and admires him. What do you think? ? pic.twitter.com/ZWHa9VwlZ0 – Ernaldo Moritz (@Ernaldo58) April 21, 2021

When Ferretti he gets to work, he always does it starting from the bottom, since his teams have been characterized by their offensive strength, allowing few goals.

At America the lower part became a nightmare, since it has been very vulnerable since the start of the semester, so tuka He would get to work on that soon.

The heavy hand would be present and would try to squeeze all the juice out of Bruno Valdez, Sebastian Caceres, Jordan Silva, Jorge Mere, louis sources, Miguel Layun, savior kings and company.

If there is something that the strategist should be recognized for, it is that he has a good eye for detecting reinforcements, which could be seen in his time as a coach at the U de Nuevo León.

The last reinforcements of the Eagles have caused more pain than happiness and they need to settle for other talents that really raise their hands and have potential for the future.

Not only that, he could also take with him elements that he has directed and they end their contract, such as the Argentine Guido Pizarro, Xavier Aquino and Diego Reyes.