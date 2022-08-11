This Saturday, August 13, another edition of the Capital Classic between Pumas and América, a duel that arouses many passions, as it brings together two of the biggest clubs in Liga MX.
Much is said about National Classic, Young Classic, Classic Tapatio Y Classic Royalbut Capital Classic It also has its own and on occasions, it has been mentioned that it is more exciting than the rest of those mentioned.
Here are five reasons why the Cougars against America It is the hottest duel in Mexican soccer:
Whenever these two meet in the championship, no matter if it’s in the University Olympic Stadium or the Aztec stadiuma full ticket is guaranteed because these are two of the best clubs in the country.
The college cheer is so passionate and the rebel is nationally recognized as The Monumentalwho always encourage their players with everything, which has even led to various acts of violence.
Even when the protagonists are the soccer players, the cheers also tend to take center stage for their attempts at anger, for never stopping encouraging and paralyzing all of Mexico City for a moment.
It is evident that the two clubs fight to be the best in the capital, since there can only be one that totally dominates and to top it all off they also have a common rival within the city: Blue Cross.
America He has always boasted of being the most successful and ‘The Greatest’, which can endorse him with titles, but the Auriazules have given them tough battles and even won finals.
Added to this, the city is divided between azulcremas and auriazules, since they move a large number of masses, with the aim of being the most recognized in Mexico City, where the largest number of people are concentrated.
They also compete to see who develops the best players in the city, since some time ago National University formed elements that transcended internationally and in that aspect, lately, the azulcremas have been winning.
Although the biggest rival of the America it is Chivasusually when a youth squad is asked which team is the most hated, they mention Cougarssomething that is reciprocal, because by sharing the same city everything rises higher.
In addition to this, both academies are among the best in the country, since several soccer players have emerged who have triumphed internationally, for which each club can boast of their achievements, although unfortunately the anger grows more when one player passes the other. squad.
Although Hugo Sanchez either Luis Garcia They were formed in Pedregal, the two arrived at Nido, which causes annoyance among fans and begins the comparison of what happened to the other club because it is better. This may be irrational because at the beginning of their careers they swear that they will never wear that of the hated rival.
At the end of the day, it is forbidden to lose, that is a motto that they instill in them from the beginning and which they carry in their minds when they reach the professional field.
If there is something that gives flavor to all the matches, it is the statements by the players and now with social networks, from the same fans who throw everything at the rival.
These days, many players dare to speak to the microphones well ahead of time, which stings pride and heats things up to a week in advance.
Angel Reyna ever dared to make famous ‘Goya’ when marking Cougars in Ciudad Universitaria to the applause of its fans and the whistles of the felines.
Nor can it be left aside that there was a time when the Eagles paternity over the university students, which made the situation worse, so they always lead the games to very difficult situations.
Perhaps it is not a universal law, because sometimes they have been left to their duty, but normally from the opening whistle the two teams throw themselves with everything to look for the result, sometimes without measuring the entries made.
Regardless of whether it is played at twelve o’clock in the University Olympicin the afternoon or at night within the Aztecthe 22 players, plus the bench, have decided that they are going for the three points, leaving everything on the pitch.
Just as sometimes there can be draws without goals, these two teams usually give us wins or draws with many goals, which makes it quite striking even if you don’t go to either of the two clubs.
That is another factor, the morbidity that it causes, because the anti-Americanists want to see those from Coapa fall, so it is sometimes false that almost nobody sees the meeting.
