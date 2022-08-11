Much is said about National Classic, Young Classic, Classic Tapatio Y Classic Royalbut Capital Classic It also has its own and on occasions, it has been mentioned that it is more exciting than the rest of those mentioned.

Here are five reasons why the Cougars against America It is the hottest duel in Mexican soccer:

The college cheer is so passionate and the rebel is nationally recognized as The Monumentalwho always encourage their players with everything, which has even led to various acts of violence.

Even when the protagonists are the soccer players, the cheers also tend to take center stage for their attempts at anger, for never stopping encouraging and paralyzing all of Mexico City for a moment.

“America is the one that has done the best in recent years” Is El Nido already better than the Puma Quarry? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mhM4M9cRS1 – Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) August 10, 2022

America He has always boasted of being the most successful and ‘The Greatest’, which can endorse him with titles, but the Auriazules have given them tough battles and even won finals.

Added to this, the city is divided between azulcremas and auriazules, since they move a large number of masses, with the aim of being the most recognized in Mexico City, where the largest number of people are concentrated.

They also compete to see who develops the best players in the city, since some time ago National University formed elements that transcended internationally and in that aspect, lately, the azulcremas have been winning.

Pumas-America, a hatred instilled from Cantera https://t.co/qglU3a1rMG pic.twitter.com/19hVJiNwxG – The Herald of Mexico (@heraldodemexico) May 1, 2018

In addition to this, both academies are among the best in the country, since several soccer players have emerged who have triumphed internationally, for which each club can boast of their achievements, although unfortunately the anger grows more when one player passes the other. squad.

Although Hugo Sanchez either Luis Garcia They were formed in Pedregal, the two arrived at Nido, which causes annoyance among fans and begins the comparison of what happened to the other club because it is better. This may be irrational because at the beginning of their careers they swear that they will never wear that of the hated rival.

At the end of the day, it is forbidden to lose, that is a motto that they instill in them from the beginning and which they carry in their minds when they reach the professional field.

Remembering America vs Pumas 🐱🦅 Ángel Reyna celebrating his goal by singing the Goya to the club of Pumas in CU.#ClassicCapitalino pic.twitter.com/imxr08gXKq – Club America (@Flakoazulcremaa) March 3, 2020

These days, many players dare to speak to the microphones well ahead of time, which stings pride and heats things up to a week in advance.

Angel Reyna ever dared to make famous ‘Goya’ when marking Cougars in Ciudad Universitaria to the applause of its fans and the whistles of the felines.

Nor can it be left aside that there was a time when the Eagles paternity over the university students, which made the situation worse, so they always lead the games to very difficult situations.

Exciting match. Pumas and America draw 3-3 in a duel with many goals. A classic that does not disappoint and authentic rivalry. From 1 to 10, how do you rate this Clásico Capitalino? pic.twitter.com/XGjriyRrlw – Ciro Procuna (@cprocuna) March 7, 2020

Just as sometimes there can be draws without goals, these two teams usually give us wins or draws with many goals, which makes it quite striking even if you don’t go to either of the two clubs.

That is another factor, the morbidity that it causes, because the anti-Americanists want to see those from Coapa fall, so it is sometimes false that almost nobody sees the meeting.