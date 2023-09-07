Home page World

Vorarlberg versus Lower Austria: the duel small versus large, east versus west. In the end, size is not the decisive factor for Lower Austria’s victory.

At first glance, it is an unequal fight: Lower Austria, the largest federal state in terms of area, meets the next Vienna second smallest province in Austria, Vorarlberg. But both federal states are impressive. They have beautiful landscapes and cities, such as St. Pölten and Bregenz, nice people and really good food to offer. These are proof of that nine delicacies from Vorarlberg. In the end, however, there can only be one winner in the state duel between the westernmost state and the largest state. And for these five reasons, victory clearly goes to Lower Austria.

1. Wine paradise wins

Lower Austria is not only the largest federal state, but also the largest wine-growing region in Austria with eight wine-growing regions. One of them is the Wachau, a beautiful area along the Danube and a paradise for wine lovers. Some of the best grapes in the country thrive here. In Vorarlberg you may also have good wine, but you will never come close to the quality and variety of Lower Austrian wines.

2. Wide landscapes beat mountain views

Compared to Lower Austria, Vorarlberg scores particularly well with its mountains. But only at first glance. Because if you look into the distance in Lower Austria, no summit or mountain massif stands in your way. In Lower Austria you get beautiful landscapes as far as the eye can see, in Vorarlberg only up to the next mountain. In addition, hiking and cycling in Vorarlberg through the mountains is more arduous than in extensive Lower Austria.

Melk Abbey and even the full moon can be admired from afar in Lower Austria. In Vorarlberg you have to cycle up the next mountain first. © Volker Preußer/Alimdi/Arterra/imageBROKER/

3. Charming dialect instead of incomprehensible dialect

With its funny expressions and peculiarities, the Lower Austrian dialect can always put you in a good mood and is really charming at the same time. Although the Vorarlberg dialect has its own charm, you sometimes need your own dictionary to understand it. In addition, the risk of confusion with Swiss dialects is simply too great.

4. Egon Schiele puts them all in his pocket

Along with Oskar Kokoschka and his mentor Gustav Klimt, Egon Schiele is one of the most famous artists of Viennese Modernism. And he was born in Tulln on the Danube, so he is a child of Lower Austria. Vorarlberg has undoubtedly produced a number of talented artists. In comparison with the radical expressionist Schiele, however, nobody from the Ländle can really keep up.

5. Mohnzelte beats mountain cheese

Lower Austria has some culinary delicacies to offer. The people of Lower Austria are particularly proud of their poppy seed tents, the sweet and sticky delicacies that no wine tavern or inn should be without. While Vorarlberg certainly has delicious sweets and pastries to offer, in the Ländle everything always revolves around cheese. It stinks a bit over time.

Vorarlberg has to admit defeat against Lower Austria. But compared to the capital the Ländle emerges as a winner, as these five reasons show.

