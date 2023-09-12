Home page World

From: Julian Mayr

Duel in the East, small against large, Danube against Raab. The fact that Lower Austria is putting Burgenland in its pocket is not just due to the Frequency Festival.

Austria’s federal states are more diverse than is often apparent at first glance. This can hardly be seen anywhere better than in our two neighbors Lower Austria and Burgenland. The two eastern federal states are compared with Tyrol, Vienna or Carinthia are often underestimated. But they have it all, both culinary and linguistic, like this one 8 Burgenland delicacies or these 15 dialect sayings from Lower Austria show. Last but not least, the largest and easternmost federal state also impress with their beautiful landscapes. But why Lower Austria is ahead is due to these five reasons.

1. Pens beat castles

The name Burgenland does not come from the many castles, but from old Hungarian counties. Nevertheless, the easternmost federal state has some beautiful castles and palaces to offer, not least Esterházy Castle in Eisenstadt. But Burgenland simply cannot compete with the numerous divine monasteries in Lower Austria. Klosterneuburg, Lilienfeld and Melk alone are known beyond the state border.

2. Wachau vs. Lake Neusiedl

The Wachau in Lower Austria is world famous for its picturesque vineyards and charming villages along the Danube. In contrast, Lake Neusiedl in Burgenland is beautiful, but it simply cannot compete with the magic of the Wachau. A glass of good wine in the Wachau is unbeatable!

The Wachau has the edge compared to Lake Neusiedl. © Imagebroker/alimdi/Imago

3. Danube beats Raab

Of course, Burgenland also has beautiful and impressive waters. The already mentioned Lake Neusiedl or the longest river in the state, the Raab. But any comparison is unnecessary when you consider that the beautiful blue Danube, Austria’s main river, flows through Lower Austria. However, the Danube does not meander through Burgenland on its way to the Black Sea. Clear victory for Lower Austria.

4. Poppy seed noodles instead of Somlauer dumplings

The Waldviertel poppy seed noodle is a sweet temptation that is second to none. Served with some applesauce or other delicious fruits, the Somlauer Nockerl simply can’t hold a candle to it. Although the Burgenland dessert is also a culinary delight, the dessert actually comes from Hungary and is, strictly speaking, imported. Of course, that doesn’t make it any less tasty, but the point goes to the poppy seed noodle.

5. Frequency vs. Haydn

Lower Austria also has a lot to offer in the entertainment scene. The Frequency Festival in St. Pölten is one of the largest music festivals in Austria and attracts thousands of music fans every year. It is a highlight for everyone who enjoys live music and an exuberant festival experience. However, you can no longer listen live to the great composer Joseph Haydn, who worked in Eisenstadt for many years. And: Haydn was born in Lower Austria. Point for the largest federal state.

Little Burgenland loses this match, but in a duel with the holy land of Tyrol, it can clearly assert itself.

This article was created with the help of machine assistance. For this purpose, a language model was used that is based on information from various sources. This text was edited by editor Julian Mayr before publication. Feel free to leave us feedback in our comments section.