From: Julian Mayr

Big versus small, steel city versus port city. Even the beautiful Lake Constance cannot prevent Linz from clearly prevailing in the duel with Bregenz.

Austria’s state capitals undoubtedly have a lot to offer. While although Vienna is often in the spotlight, other cities like Linz or Bregenz don’t have to hide. Linz sits down because of these 5 reasons even against the federal capital through. The main towns of Upper Austria and Vorarlberg are culturally and economically important centers, Linz on the Danube and Bregenz on the shores of Lake Constance. If the two cities are compared, this alone makes it a close race. In the end, however, Linz clearly prevails. Why? Those are five reasons.

1. Culinary delights

Linz’s cuisine offers real culinary delights. From hearty dishes like Bratl and Surschnitzel, to the oldest cake in the world, the Linzer Torte. The city is simply a paradise for foodies. Bregenz may have its own culinary highlights, like these nine delicacies from Vorarlberg prove, but Linz offers a wider range of regional delicacies.

2. The ultimate business location

Linz is one of the most important business locations in Austria. The Upper Austrian state capital is home to numerous large companies and has developed into an important industrial and technology center. This creates jobs and economic stability, making Linz an attractive choice for professionals. Bregenz, embedded in the four-country corner on Lake Constance, may also play an important economic role, but Linz is simply bigger.

3. Reputable educational institutions

Linz is home to some of Austria’s most renowned educational institutions, including the Johannes Kepler University Linz, the Anton Bruckner Private University and the Art University. These universities offer a wide range of courses and attract talented students from all over the world. Although Bregenz has its own center for distance learning, it cannot compete with Linz in terms of its university offerings.

4. Linz, a city of culture

In recent years, Linz has developed into an important center for art and creativity. The Lentos Art Museum and the Brucknerhaus attract art lovers from near and far. The Ars Electronica Festival also brings hordes of artists, scientists and technology enthusiasts to the state capital of Upper Austria every year. Although Bregenz can set an example with the famous Bregenz Festival, overall it cannot keep up with the cultural and creative offerings in Linz.

5. Transport connections

Linz’s location in the center of Austria makes it a transport hub with excellent connections to other cities such as Vienna, Salzburg and Munich. Linz Central Station is an important railway hub, and Linz Airport offers international flight connections. Bregenz, on the other hand, is somewhat remote in the far west of Austria on Lake Constance and does not have nearly the same transport connections as Linz.

