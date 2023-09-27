Home page World

From: Julian Mayr

The fact that Innsbruck clearly wins in the duel with Salzburg is not just due to the Golden Roof or the Tyrolean mountains.

Anyone who has ever spent their vacation in Austria and never been to Salzburg or Tyrol has missed something. The two western federal states offer a wonderful backdrop and many beautiful sights. Both Salzburg and Tyrol There is also something mysterious about them, like these six bizarre facts about Salzburg or six fun facts about Tyrol prove.

A highlight of the two federal states are undoubtedly the capitals Salzburg and Innsbruck. It is difficult to say which of the two cities is more beautiful, after all, both have their own charm. In a not entirely serious duel, Innsbruck is clearly ahead in the end.

1. Tyrolean cuisine is unbeatable

Tyrolean dishes are world famous and Innsbruck is the perfect place to enjoy them. From hearty delicacies such as Tyrolean Gröstl to delicious cheese spaetzle and Schlutzkrapfen, your palate will be pampered with culinary delights in Innsbruck. There is certainly tasty food in Salzburg. But who wouldn’t rather eat a hearty Tyrolean bacon dumpling than stuff themselves with Mozartkugeln?

2. Innsbruck’s mountain scenery wins

Salzburg may be picturesque, but when it comes to spectacular mountain scenery, Innsbruck reigns supreme. With the impressive Nordkette and numerous ski areas right on the doorstep, Innsbruck is the ideal place for everyone who loves mountaineering and sports at lofty heights.

The duel between Salzburg and Innsbruck has a clear winner and he comes from Tyrol. © Thomas Robbin/Volker Preußer/Imago

3. Tyrolean dialect beats Salzburg dialect

When comparing dialects, Innsbruck is definitely ahead. There is something magical about the charming Tyrolean dialect spoken by Innsbruck residents. What’s also practical: If you want to have a good rant, you can do it in Tyrolean and no one will understand you. Salzburgers, on the other hand, believe that they speak the language of Mozart, but Innsbruck has the dialect that really touches the heart.

4. Innsbruck rocks the nightlife

Innsbruck is a true student city. Accordingly, Innsbruck is also one step ahead when it comes to nightlife. The bars and clubs in the city are known for their good music and relaxed atmosphere. In the tourist hotspot of Salzburg, on the other hand, the evenings often tend to be a little quieter. Innsbruck shows that you can party until the early hours of the morning even in the mountains!

5. Tyrolean hospitality beats Salzburg’s openness

The people of Innsbruck are known for their warm hospitality. In Salzburg, on the other hand, the people are very open, but given the many tourists, they are often a bit grumpy. The Tyrolean locals are always happy to show you the way or recommend the best apple strudel in the area

This article was created with the help of machine assistance. For this purpose, a language model was used that is based on information from various sources. This text was edited by editor Julian Mayr before publication. Feel free to leave us feedback in our comments section.