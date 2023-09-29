Home page World

From: Julian Mayr

The western derby between the capitals promises to be an exciting duel. In the end, Innsbruck won clearly, and not just thanks to the Golden Roof.

Austria has many beautiful cities to offer. And the capitals of the two westernmost federal states Tyrol and Vorarlberg are certainly among the most beautiful. While Innsbruck is in the center of Tyrol and the heart of the Alps, Bregenz can score points with its access to Lake Constance in the border triangle of Austria, Germany and Switzerland.

In both cities, people speak a dialect that is very difficult to understand, like you these 15 Vorarlberg swear words can recognize. The duel between the two cities is not decided on the issue of language. There are rather other reasons that speak for Innsbruck’s victory.

1. Innsbruck mountain splendor wins

When it comes to mountains, Innsbruck is at the forefront. With the majestic peaks of the Nordkette rising directly above the city, Innsbruck boasts a breathtaking Alpine panorama that Bregenz simply cannot match. In the capital of Vorarlberg you have a beautiful view of Lake Constance, but you only see the mountains on the horizon.

Picturesque Innsbruck with the Nordkette behind it is a step ahead of the equally beautiful Bregenz. © Imagebroker/Chromorange/Imago

2. Capital of winter sports

Vorarlberg and Tyrol are both fantastic destinations for winter sports enthusiasts. But if you compare the appeal of the capitals, Bregenz can’t compete. Innsbruck has hosted the Winter Olympics twice and the surrounding ski areas are a mecca for skiers and snowboarders from around the world.

3. Golden roof wins against narrowest house

Along with the Bergiselschanze, the Golden Roof is the Innsbruck landmark par excellence. Even if it is very manageable, a gilded roof in the historic city center is always an absolute eye-catcher. In Bregenz, however, you can see the narrowest house in Europe, as long as you don’t miss it due to its small size. In any case, it cannot compete with the Golden Roof.

4. Tyrolean student scene beats Bregenz slump

With the University of Innsbruck and other educational institutions, the Tyrolean capital is a magnet for young people from all over the world. This means that Innsbruck is always full of life and energy, with numerous bars, clubs and cultural events. Although Bregenz also has a colorful nightlife to offer, it cannot keep up with the student flair of Innsbruck.

5. Innsbruck cuisine is better than Bregenz cuisine

Tyrol is known for its delicious cuisine, and Innsbruck is the region’s culinary hotspot. Here you can indulge in hearty Tyrolean food in rustic inns or enjoy exquisite creations in upscale restaurants. There are also excellent restaurants in Bregenz, but Bregenz can also offer typical Tyrolean dishes such as bacon dumplings or Schlutzkrapfen 9 Vorarlberg delicacies don’t keep up.

Despite this defeat, Bregenz is a serious opponent. That has too Vienna get felt. The Bregenz wins the duel against the federal capital even clear.

This article was created with the help of machine assistance. For this purpose, a language model was used that is based on information from various sources. This text was edited by editor Julian Mayr before publication. Feel free to leave us feedback in our comments section.