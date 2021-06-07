This year, E3 has been going strong, and more so when last year, due to the global pandemic caused by the coronavirus, it had to be canceled, leaving us with several events scattered over a few months that, if at the moment they worked, you lost the feeling of “all the buzz in a week” that you had every year with E3.

Among the companies that made various conferences last year, is Xbox, and During the Xbox Game Showcase, the world was able to see what was then the leading Xbox Series X | S game in motion for the first time: Halo Infinite. When I finished watching the trailer, the opinions of the users were very differentBut there was a general feeling that graphically it was not that next-gen game that we were promised, and with somewhat disappointing enemy designs (yes, we mean Craig).

So this year, Xbox and 343i have to go with everything, showing us everything that the latest installment starring the Master Chief has to offer, and for that, we will tell you the 5 reasons why Halo Infinite will be the protagonist of E3 2021.

1. Improvements compared to last year’s gameplay

What was shown to us during last year’s Xbox Game Showcase was not bad at all, as playably an evolution of what was seen in Halo 5 was noticeable, but less frantic, being much more similar to what we saw in the Bungie titles, and with a soundtrack that, from what we could hear, picks up the witness left by Marty O’Donnell with works developed by Bungie, and gives it its own touch to differentiate itself from the other deliveries, something that was brilliantly done in the original trilogy (Gregorian choirs in Halo: CE, electric guitar in Halo 2, and piano in Halo 3).

But yes that both the design of the enemies, such as the lighting or the textures that were seen were not that generation jump that 343i promised with the new graphics engine Slipspace Engine. To improve the spirits that the gameplay and its delay until this year 2021 had left, 343i decided to make a post every month on the Halo Waypoint website, where they dealt with art and graphics, multiplayer or story, making it clear that the development of the title was going from strength to strength and thus, users did not have to wait so long to learn more about this delivery.

From the developers themselves, we learned more details of, for example, the Halo installation where the plot of the game would occur, teaching us the cycle of day and night, explaining how the open world implementation would work in this installment, something that, hopefully, let’s see during this year’s conference, among many more aspects.

2. Its multiplayer

The Halo franchise is characterized by many aspects: its epic plot, its soundtrack, its excellent gunplay, and much more could go on. But yes something was tremendously innovative this franchise was, of course, its multiplayer. Was the first title on consoles that made use of multiplayer as we know it today– Various game modes (Team Duel, King of the Hill, SWAT, to name a few) and the famous Red and Blue teams battling for victory.

People became ecstatic over Halo’s multiplayer, breaking user records on Xbox Live and popularizing the online payment service, while each installment surpassed the previous one in number of players, reaching extremely large numbers. Y Halo Infinite should target this, and more.

343i should show multiplayer gameplay, give details of the game modes, show us the new customization of the Spartan, new weapons, new maps, and, hopefully release date for a beta. What’s more, with the confirmation that the multiplayer mode will be free, they can surprise a lot And getting the user base excited again for this release, and very easy, since the multiplayer of Halo 5: Guardians, the latest installment developed by 343i, was very good.

3. Innovation within the franchise

Something that characterizes the Halo franchise a lot is that, from delivery to delivery, many factors change and enough things are added to make you feel a new experience: new enemy types, new weapons, weapon damage and a host of other details. But from what we have seen and can know Thanks to the information that 343i is providing us, we hope that this Halo Infinite will be one of the games that most innovates within the formula created in Halo: CE.

343i seems to have removed one of the franchise’s best-built additions: the boosters from Halo 5: Guardians who wore both Spartan Locke’s Osiris Team, as well as the Blue Team commanded by the Master Chief. But there is no evil that for good does not come, since In this Infinite, 343i has decided to incorporate two great additions that aim to give an air of renewal to the saga: the hook that the Boss will carry, and the free world map that we will have during the history of the game.

Based on what we’ve read (and seen in last year’s gameplay), the hook will serve both to explore the Halo facility, and to fight the forces of the Outcasts: for example, while we are exploring the Halo, we can use the hook to reach high places, or to get to areas that the Boss could not reach without it. While, in dangerous situations, we can use the hook to catch explosive objects that we can throw at the enemies, something that will be very helpful.

On the other hand, the free world wants the adventure experience to be unique for each user, since we can take any path, find ourselves with different dangers and thus, live situations that another user may not live in the same way, something that, honestly, looks to be the biggest change within the franchise since its first installment in 2001.

4. The return to the origins of the franchise

When Bungie parted ways with the franchise after the launch of that wonder called Halo: Reach, 343i took over the reins of the Xbox star series. With Halo 4 and Halo 5: Guardians came many changes for the franchise, some of them good (for example, the Master Chief behaves more like a person, and not like a machine during the original trilogy) but others were not very well received by the public, especially talking about the campaigns of the 4th and 5th installments.

Y It seems that with this installment, 343i wants to redeem itself from its previous mistakes, going back to the roots that made what this saga is today. When seeing everything related to Infinite, it is impossible that the first installment does not come to mind: Halo: Combat Evolved. Both the setting recreated in the Halo installation and its structures, together with its soundtrack, are very reminiscent of what was seen in the original Bungie trilogy, something that is a sign of intent on the part of 343i.

Another gigantic change is in the frenzy of battles, much more controlled everything and with the need to use everything that the Boss has around him (weapons, grenades, drums, the hook or gadgets that we have at our disposal, for example), dpushing back those crazy battles with the thrusters that, in the end, you lost the north if there was a lot of movement.

5. The first big Xbox Series X | S exclusive

He is a year late, since started out as a Series X | S launch title, but as a result of the criticism caused by the gameplay shown, 343i decided to backtrack and delay the release of this installment for this year, a movement more than understandable. A few days before the Xbox E3 conference, the expectation to see this delivery is immense, since everyone wants to see how the title has improved after a year since it was shown.

While the competition is receiving high quality exclusives, Xbox has been pretty quiet, without any big-name releases this year., so this is the perfect opportunity to surprise the public, and return the attention of the entire industry to a franchise that, although some may not want to admit, It is the history of videogames for all that it meant at the time, both in the playable section and in the soundtrack, plot and multiplayer.

Halo Infinite is a sleeping giant … Until now

The anticipation to see the new installment starring the Master Chief is enormous. After a bittersweet revelation, 343i is fully committed to developing a work worthy of the name it bears, returning to the roots of the franchise, while adding new aspects within the saga that can serve as a breath of fresh air for this saga. Let’s hope that during the conference, what 343i decides to show will leave everyone speechless and the Master Chief awakens from his long slumber… Again.