Home page World

From: Julian Mayr

Split

The duel between the state capitals Graz and Bregenz is not just about the castle tower against Lake Constance. In the end, completely different things decide about victory.

Austria has many wonderful places. This not only includes the capital Vienna or the western state capitals of Tyrol and Innsbruck. Graz and Bregenz are both beautiful cities, each with its own unique charm. While the capital Vorarlberg with the narrowest house in Europe can come up with Graz is world famous for its striking clock tower on the Schlossberg.

13 dialect words from Styria and their translation View photo series

But the question is, who would prevail in a humorous duel between the two cities? The duel between Bregenz and Graz is extremely close, but in the end the state capital of Styria prevails, which is not only due to the typical Styrian swear words lies.

1. Graz cuisine is ahead

Graz is known for its diverse and delicious cuisine. Here you can not only enjoy traditional dishes such as Styrian root meat and the original pumpkin seed oil in a wide variety of dishes. Graz is also characterized by diverse international culinary influences. In Bregenz, on the other hand, you often only get Vorarlberg cheese.

2. Nightlife in Graz beats Bregenz’s nighttime peace

The nightlife in Graz is lively and colorful. Numerous bars, clubs and events ensure entertainment until the early hours of the morning. Bregenz, on the other hand, tends to settle down early. Graz is therefore the best choice for night owls.

Graz and Vorarlberg at night are both wonderful in their own way. But Graz is unbeatable. © MEV/allOver/Westend61/Imago

3. Graz has more to offer culturally

Graz offers a wide range of cultural activities, including museums, galleries, concerts and theater performances. There is always something to experience and discover. Bregenz may score points with its famous Bregenz Festival, but Graz boasts cultural highlights all year round.

4. University life beats university doldrums

Graz is an intellectual center with renowned universities such as the Karl Franzens University and the Technical University. The city has a vibrant student scene and attracts young minds from all over the world. Bregenz may be located on Lake Constance, but it has little to offer in terms of universities. Graz lies at the heart of education and research.

5. Styrian Bollen beats Alemannic

As far as the linguistic finesse of the two cities is concerned, it usually differs significantly from the dialects spoken in the countryside. But if you compare the Vorarlberg dialect, which no one really understands other than the people of Vorarlberg, and the Styrian barking, which is also difficult to understand, the Styrian dialect clearly prevails due to its charm and humorous sounds.

Bregenz may be inferior to the Styrian capital. In the Comparison with the capital Vienna has the capital of the Ländle but clearly ahead.

This article was created with the help of machine assistance. For this purpose, a language model was used that is based on information from various sources. This text was edited by editor Julian Mayr before publication. Feel free to leave us feedback in our comments section.