French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with the French newspaper “Le Point”: “I do not have to ask for forgiveness, this is not the goal, the word will cut all ties.”“.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has previously spoken on the issue of apology after France handed over a number of skulls of Algerian resistance fighters.

Tebboune said, “It is half an apology. I hope France will continue on the same path and offer its full apologies“.

In this matter, we monitor the most important 5 points from the point of view of Algerian researchers that push Paris to refuse to apologize to Algeria.

1: New generation

Macron sees himself as belonging to a new generation of French, who were not directly involved in the crimes of French colonialism. And that there is in France today a new generation of French people who want to look to the future, including French people of Algerian origin who are trying to integrate into French society away from the mined files of memory..

And the Algerian lawyer and researcher specializing in history, Fatima Ben Brahm, confirms that Macron is wrong in this bet.

Ben Brahm told Sky News Arabia: “France’s crimes in Algeria are internationally recognized, even through Macron’s statements“.

And she emphasized that “Marcon looks at the new children of France as his visa towards building relationships outside the framework of apology“.

Macron’s critics on the Algerian side believe that he is wrong in this regard, and that the new generation, which is betting on him, also wants to know what their ancestors committed against Algerians..

2: The rise of the far right

In no way can Paris’s statements towards Algeria be read outside the political framework and the conditions that Europe is going through in general with the rise of the extreme right..

The Algerian lawyer confirms that 80 percent of the French right are black feet or their descendants who were born in Algeria, including military leaders who participated in the Algerian war..

They are led by nostalgia for the idea of ​​”French Algeria”, by adopting the speech of the late French President, General Charles de Gaulle. On this basis, the right has sought, throughout the 60 years of Algeria’s independence, to obstruct all forms of historic reconciliation.

3: Algerians against apology

On the South Bank, the idea of ​​”apologizing” does not constitute the meeting among the Algerians. The irony is that there are Algerians who reject it on principle. Among them is the lawyer Ben Brahem, who relies on her position, considering that the issue of accepting forgiveness without that is a right for Algerians alone..

Ben Brahm said: “We do not need to apologize with the logic that means forgetting“. For Algerians, memory does not mean oblivion, but immortality.

4: compensation

On the other hand, the head of the National Organization for Algerian Memory, researcher Abd al-Karim Khodri, believes that Macron is aware that there are several sensitive files that the issue of apology and the issue of compensation could trigger.. Among the most prominent are the files of the missing and the enforced disappearance of the fighters of the liberation revolution and the archives.

The head of the National Memory Organization told Sky News Arabia: “France will not agree to open the compensation file in any way“.

5: Joint committee working in silence

And the talk of apologizing after the formation of the joint memory committee.

France believes that it is necessary to focus the discussion on the period of the Algerian revolution, which it calls the “Algerian War” and is defined from November 1, 1954 to July 5, 1962..

While the Algerian committee adopts the issue of presenting all historical files, starting with the French occupation of Algeria in 1830.

While addressing the reasons for the invasion, and the accompanying operations of repression, torture and massacres committed by France with the aim of erasing the Algerian identity from existence over the course of 132 years..

The idea of ​​forming a joint committee sparked a fierce debate between the French and Algerian sides.

Among those who see it as a possible step towards reconciliation with history away from opening the debate on the issue of apology.

And between what he sees as a political step that remains faltering until the final agreement between the two parties on the issue of apology.

Algerian historian Mohamed Al-Saghir Lallam indicated that the success of these committees is linked to goodwill and courage in bringing up outstanding historical issues between the two countries and not marginalizing any file..

Lallam told Sky News Arabia: “The story of memory between Algeria and France began before the French occupation of Algeria, and there are many questions that need a clear answer before we can talk about the stage of the November 1 revolution.“.

The Algerian researcher stressed the need to confront the opponent with evidence, and to name names without courtesy, given that the crimes committed during the colonial period are the crimes of the French state against humanity..

This embarrasses the French side, which wants to separate the responsibility of the French state from the responsibility of the French political system and military establishment that used to rule Algeria.