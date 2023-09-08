Home page World

From: Julian Mayer

Danube versus Wörthersee, south versus east, Wiener Schnitzel versus Kasnudel: Carinthia clearly has the upper hand compared to Vienna.

Austria is a true collection of beautiful federal states. Vienna as the smallest and Carinthia as the southernmost federal state have a serious say in the evaluation of which is the most beautiful spot in Austria. Vienna, as the capital, with its typical dialect, can be like this 15 terms from the Viennese dialect prove it and of course also score points with his cuisine. But Carinthia is also particularly culinary with these 8 delicacies that you should definitely try on the side, a contender for a hood. But who has the edge in the duel between the two federal states? Spoiler: Carinthia does it! And that’s why.

1. Carinthian hospitality beats Wiener Grant

In Carinthia you are always warmly greeted with a “Griad di!”. Carinthians are proud to welcome visitors with open arms. Your hospitality is appreciated far and wide. This cordial manner of the Carinthians puts even the Viennese Grant in the shade. Because in Vienna you will rather hear something like: “Wos wust, Wappler deppata!”

2. Carinthian lakes instead of the Vienna Danube

Yes, the Danube is a magnificent river that even features in songs and hymns of praise. In Vienna, the beautiful blue Danube is ideal for cooling off on hot days. But have you ever bathed in one of the countless Carinthian lakes, such as the Wörthersee, the Faaker See or the Weissensee? The crystal-clear and clean water of the Carinthian lakes is no comparison to the Danube and the view of the beautiful mountain landscape: heavenly!

The waters of Vienna, such as the Danube, are clearly subject to the Carinthian bathing lakes. © Rainer Mirau/Pemax/Imago

3. Carinthian dialect wins against Viennese dialect

The Carinthian dialect is unique and charming. With its soft vowels and melodic accents, it could easily be said that Carinthian conversations sound like music to the ears. Viennese may claim that their dialect is the most iconic, but the Carinthian dialect is so sweet that even grumpy Viennese hearts are warmed.

4. Holiday countries within reach

Anyone who lives in Carinthia appreciates the proximity to the neighboring countries of Slovenia and Italy. In just a few hours’ drive you’ll be somewhere on the Adriatic beach, strolling through the center of Ljubljana or treating yourself to an espresso in Trieste. Although you can also reach some great holiday destinations from Vienna by train and plane, Carinthia is simply miles ahead due to its location. Let’s go.

5. Carinthian ice hockey beats Viennese football

While Vienna is known for its traditional football clubs, especially Rapid Wien and Austria Wien, Carinthia boasts ice hockey teams. While Rapid and Austria are long past their prime, KAC from Klagenfurt and VSV from Villach are still among the most successful teams in Austria. And anyway, soccer is a lot duller and slower. Clear point gain for Carinthia.

Vienna is inferior to the Carinthians in this duel, but in comparison with Tyrol it clearly has the upper hand. Here are 5 reasons why the western Holy Land doesn’t stand a chance against Vienna has.

