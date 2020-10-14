Felix Passlack plays a role Borussia Dortmund suddenly a role again. Due to injury concerns on the defensive, the 22-year-old has already played in three games and satisfied coach Lucien Favre. 90min gives five reasons why the contract should be extended.
Once traded as a super talent, Felix Passlack disappeared three years ago. In return for the signing of Jeremy Toljan, the full-back moved to TSG Hoffenheim on loan, but he was just as rare with the Kraichgauer as he was with Norwich City the following season. His next station was Fortuna Sittard, he was only able to gain a foothold with the Dutch and assert himself in professional football.
Passlack has been back in Dortmund since preparing for this season and promptly became a savior in need. Because Lucien Favre ran out of full-backs, he had to help out in the Bundesliga games against Borussia Mönchengladbach and SC Freiburg as well as in the Supercup against FC Bayern. When everyone is on board, missions will probably become less frequent again, but BVB should extend Passlack’s contract, dated until 2021, for the following reasons:
Passlack’s versatility is currently its greatest asset. The self-grown is a trained right-back, but can also act as a left-back without further ado – like against Gladbach and Bayern. Since the shoe pinches in this position due to the injuries of Nico Schulz and Thorgan Hazard, Passlack is currently the first choice behind Raphael Guerreiro. And should Thomas Meunier or Mateu Morey injure themselves on the right side, the 22-year-old Bottrop can also help out there.
With all the events of the past three years, it should not be forgotten that Passlack is only 22 years old. Even if two 17-year-olds are currently playing in Dortmund with Giovanni Reyna and Jude Bellingham: Starting at such a young age is not the rule.
Passlack has many years ahead of it and can still evolve. This season he has the opportunity to take important development steps due to the full schedule. With a contract extension, BVB could possibly prevent a transfer free of charge if interest from other clubs arises.
Passlack even made it into the BVB Champions League squad. One of the reasons for this is the so-called “local player” rule of UEFA, which states that eight players in the squad between the ages of 15 and 21 must have been trained for three years at their home club or its national association, half of these players must have been trained by the association.
Passlack switched to the BVB youth team at the age of 14 and didn’t leave the club until the age of 19. This fulfills the criterion – and BVB, whose team is becoming increasingly international, has an additional local player in its own ranks.
For the Corona crisis, players and clubs are paying a great tribute. In the tight schedule, the players are physically pushed to their limits, but the clubs have to cope with major financial setbacks.
BVB is not spared from the constantly increasing transfer fees and salaries. An external newcomer could demand more in the contract negotiations than Passlack, who should not be among the top earners. An extension would have saved money and would have built on an existing alternative.
The past few years have shaped Passlack. Neither in Hoffenheim nor in Norwich did it work, only in Sittard did he manage to assert himself.
In the past season he only missed a single competitive game. Passlack returned to Dortmund with a lot of match practice and experience in his legs and should have developed playfully and personally.
Should he not make any move in the coming months to accept his role and, as in Sittard, perform when required, nothing speaks against expanding the cooperation.
