Passlack has been back in Dortmund since preparing for this season and promptly became a savior in need. Because Lucien Favre ran out of full-backs, he had to help out in the Bundesliga games against Borussia Mönchengladbach and SC Freiburg as well as in the Supercup against FC Bayern. When everyone is on board, missions will probably become less frequent again, but BVB should extend Passlack’s contract, dated until 2021, for the following reasons:

Passlack has many years ahead of it and can still evolve. This season he has the opportunity to take important development steps due to the full schedule. With a contract extension, BVB could possibly prevent a transfer free of charge if interest from other clubs arises.

Passlack switched to the BVB youth team at the age of 14 and didn’t leave the club until the age of 19. This fulfills the criterion – and BVB, whose team is becoming increasingly international, has an additional local player in its own ranks.

BVB is not spared from the constantly increasing transfer fees and salaries. An external newcomer could demand more in the contract negotiations than Passlack, who should not be among the top earners. An extension would have saved money and would have built on an existing alternative.

In the past season he only missed a single competitive game. Passlack returned to Dortmund with a lot of match practice and experience in his legs and should have developed playfully and personally.

Should he not make any move in the coming months to accept his role and, as in Sittard, perform when required, nothing speaks against expanding the cooperation.