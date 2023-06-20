Milwaukee’s I-94 corridor sees heavy traffic daily, which may increase the risk of accidents. Delivery trucks at this intersection introduce a more significant hazard for other road users. Their larger size poses a greater injury risk in case of an accident.

While you deserve compensation for injuries, truck accident claims often involve lengthy investigation processes. Besides, insurance companies constantly look for ways of reducing the compensation you can recover. If you live in Milwaukee and have sustained injuries in a truck accident, you must consider seeking legal help from experienced professionals. You need the assistance of a reliable legal team, such as Nicolet Law Milwaukee truck accident attorneys, to get you justice and fair compensation.

The experienced lawyers can move forward quickly to gather relevant evidence and file your claim within the stipulated three years. They understand the challenges associated with truck accident claims and can help you navigate them. Here are five reasons why truck accident claims can be difficult to win by yourself.

1. Trucks Have More Regulations

Trucks operate under state and federal laws. That’s because these commercial vehicles are long-distance travelers, crossing from one state to another. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration lays down the rules for maximum truck driving hours, truck maintenance, and driver’s qualification.

A truck accident can result from violating one of these rules. Therefore, an investigation can take more time to determine whether the at-fault individual failed to observe federal or state law. Proving the driver disregarded a specific law provides better chances of securing a settlement. Yet, it’s not an easy process.

2. Truck Accidents Cause Extensive Damages

Truck accidents are usually catastrophic because of their huge size and massive weight. First, they might involve more than two vehicles. Secondly, the injuries are typically severe and sometimes include fatalities. Therefore, the high stakes represent a significant loss to the insurance company.

If the accident involves more than one car, the claim has more parties. When many victims pursue a case against one entity, the legal process becomes complicated because it might need consolidation.

3. It Might Not Be Clear Where Liability Lies

A collision between two cars is easier to resolve because the two drivers are the car owners in most cases. But that is not the case with large commercial trucks. First, the driver is often an employee, not the vehicle’s owner. Sometimes, the driver may be at fault for speeding. Other times the driver’s employer may be at fault for overworking the driver, leading to fatigue.

Secondly, the person loading the truck may be liable for overloading the truck. And thirdly, the truck owner may have ignored maintenance services, possibly pointing to why the truck could have been unsafe to drive. Sometimes, the government can share the blame for poorly maintained roads, which may contribute to the accident.

If many parties share the liability, more than one insurance company will pay the claims. Determining the share of each insurance company thereby presents a challenge. After all, each insurance company may want to escape liability.

4. Trucking Companies Have Strong Defenses

Even when the truck driver is at fault, the trucking company and its insurance providers might try to fight back and avoid liability. The companies have enough resources to present a strong defense through their lawyers. They usually send their team to the accident scene immediately after the accident to try and undermine the evidence.

Once you file a claim with them, they may try to delay the process and make it almost impossible to communicate with them. If you take them to court, the claim process becomes even longer. This lengthy process can wear you out, and you may feel like abandoning the case. But you shouldn’t take such a step because truck accident lawyers are there to help you.

5. Trucks are Sophisticated Machines

Trucks are complex machines with many technical parts that can go wrong, causing an accident. That’s why determining what happened before the accident may require a technician’s input.

Sometimes, it could be the manufacturer’s fault for poor design.

Hire a Truck Accident Lawyer to Speed up the Process

Truck accident claims have unique challenges that require extra effort to guarantee fair compensation. For one, insurance companies are in business. So they want to minimize expenses as much as possible by paying you less or denying your claims altogether.

Partner with reliable truck accident attorneys to increase your odds of winning your case. The expert lawyers are vastly experienced in dealing with the biggest trucking industry names. They have dealt with multiple complex truck accident cases and can help you get past a difficult situation.