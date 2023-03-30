Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

The “countdown” to the Al Ain and Shabab Al-Ahly summit has begun next Saturday in “Round 21” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, which draws the features of the competition for the title this season, and the confrontation heats up for five main reasons.

The beginning is because it is the “Classico” of Emirati football, and it combines the two teams that won the most titles, with Al Ain winning 37 titles, which is the most crowned in the league “14 titles”, and Al-Ahly youth won 28 titles, which is the second most crowned with the league title equally with Al Wasl with seven titles, and the most Crowning the President’s Cup “10 times”.

The competition between the two teams has always been intense for decades, but the second factor lies in the recent confrontations that raise the accounts of revenge between the two teams, as Al Ain won the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Professional Cup last season, after winning the final match at the expense of Al Ahly youth in particular, while “Al-Fursan” excelled in the first-round match of the league this season, so that “the leader” would return and eliminate his opponent from the President’s Cup, and the date would be with the second-round match of the league.

The intensity of the competition increases, given that Al Ain is the holder of the title, and he implicitly realizes that losing means giving Al-Ahly youth a great advantage towards advancing to the podium, which makes it a strong fight between a team aspiring for the title and another that does not want to give it up, as the difference is currently 5 points, with remaining 6 rounds at the end of the season.

The fourth challenge comes on the “bench bench” between two coaches who specialize in big confrontations, the Ukrainian Sergei Rebrov “Al Ain” and the Portuguese Leonardo Jardim “Shabab Al Ahly”, who are trying to reach the most appropriate mix and plan that guarantees victory in the confrontation, by trying to bypass Absences, and reaching the most appropriate mixture within the “green rectangle”.

As for the fifth factor, it lies in the expected public support on the stands on a Ramadan evening that brings us back to memories of this type of strong confrontation in the holy month, between the support provided by the “Ainawi nation” greatly this season, and the continuous support under the slogan “Red Force” from the masses Al-Ahly youth, and each of them sought to be present in the largest number in the space allocated to them in the stands of Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium under the slogan “Sportsmanship” in the month of Ramadan, away from fanaticism.