The fans are watching the Atletico Madrid and Barcelona match tomorrow, “Sunday,” in the Spanish Football League, which is of particular interest, whether in terms of the competition for the title that “Barca” is fighting, or the fact that Atletico Madrid has always represented a “difficult knot” for the competitors in the competition, and there are 5 Reasons that increase the importance of the meeting.

The suffering of “Barca” in the “Metropolitano”

Barcelona failed to score goals in its last two visits to the Civitas Metropolitano stadium, as the “Blaugrana” suffered losses in the last two seasons, 1-0 and 2-0, respectively, which makes the task double, especially in light of its bleeding points in a draw with Espanyol in the last round. And the fact that his Polish striker, Robert Lewandowski, was absent due to suspension.

A revenge confrontation with the “World Cup accounts”

At the Estadio Civitas Metropolitano, there will be a few players who recently faced each other during the World Cup Final in Qatar. For Atletico Madrid, they have three world champions with Argentina in Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo de Paul and Ángel Correa, and for the visiting team, there are two players who lost the World Cup final with France, Jules Conde and Ousmane Dembele, who certainly want some revenge.

Zamora Award between the two goalkeepers

There are two great goalkeepers in the game, Slovenia’s Jan Oblak is one of the regular winners of the Zamora Award for Best Goalkeeper of the Season in La Liga, having won the award 5 times.

On the other hand, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen will be with Barcelona, ​​​​who has become one of the main candidates for winning the Zamora Award this season, and at the present time leads the standings in the award after conceding only 6 goals in 15 games (at an average of 0.40 goals), compared to 12 goals received by Oblak. In 15 games «0.80 goals per match».

Griezmann challenges his former colleagues

Antoine Griezmann played on loan with Atletico Madrid from Barcelona, ​​but as of last October, he has become a permanent player in the “Roji Blancos” team again. After his outstanding performance in the World Cup, he faces an important challenge when facing his former colleagues, in an attempt to prove himself after a difficult journey in Barcelona.

Different playing style

Another highlight of the match is the fact that fans can witness an interesting clash of playing styles, as the match features two very different coaches.

Diego Simeone and Xavi Hernandez, with two very different styles of play, juxtapose Barcelona’s possession-style football with the physical and defensive style of play Atletico Madrid have used since their Argentine coach was in charge.

