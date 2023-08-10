Real Madrid begins its season with a visit that is never liked due to its difficulty. San Mamés will be a pressure cooker on Saturday and Ancelotti will decide whether to use the new scheme or return to the classic 4-3-3. Whatever the formation, the Italian coach will need the best of his players to get the three points from the game, and there are several players who can be key.
The Belgian goalkeeper has been at an outstanding level in the last two seasons, and with the doubts that the defense has left in preseason, it seems that he will have to continue in that vein if Real Madrid wants to opt for everything. Courtois has shown that despite his large size, he has impressive reflexes and a good performance from him is a great point in favor for Real Madrid.
He did not finish last season at a high level, and Real Madrid noticed that drop in performance. He has proven to be one of the best central defenders in La Liga and Europe, but he still has some disconnections that only Alaba has been able to correct for now (which is why Ancelotti insists on this pair of central defenders). We will see which side of Militao plays in San Mamés.
He played quite a few minutes in preseason, and Alaba’s insistence on staying as a central defender and the low level that Mendy showed make him almost the starting left-back from now on. He still needs to get 100% into Real Madrid’s game, but if he’s close to his level last season, Real Madrid will win a lot on that flank.
Ancelotti has made it clear in preseason, Bellingham arrives to play everything. The coach has tried many combinations in preseason in which Bellingham has been a fixture to quickly adapt to the team, and has shown that he has boring quality in his boots. He can become one of the most important players of the season at Real Madrid.
At the moment, it continues to be Madrid’s best asset to unbalance the rival defenses. He has been at an incredible level for two years, and if no one else arrives to reinforce the attack, Ancelotti is going to need a Vinicius Ballon d’Or to go far. He is the most dominating player in La Liga and is probably on the European podium.
#Real #Madrid #players #key #match #Athletic #Club
Leave a Reply