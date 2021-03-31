Hat other vaccines you just don’t look closely, or why are there rare cases of life-threatening complications after vaccinations with the Astra-Zeneca vaccine AZD1222, which has been called Vaxzevria since March 25? The European approval authority wants to check further before it makes its judgment. The Greifswald transfusion doctor and thrombosis researcher Andreas Greinacher, who examines blood samples from most German patients after the Astra-Zeneca vaccination and is on the trail of the possible trigger of the side effect, has described the status of his investigations on Wednesday evening. Other thrombosis experts have meanwhile also commented on the complications and risks. Five answers to five pressing questions:

Joachim Müller-Jung Editor in the features section, responsible for the “Nature and Science” section.

Is Astra-Zeneca’s vaccine more dangerous than other Covid-19 vaccines?

Not at first – at least not for all vaccinated people. The vaccine’s risk profile is critical. And that risk is not set in stone. In any case, the Covid-19 vaccine AZD1222 from the British-Swedish manufacturer has overcome the approval hurdles of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as well as the m-RNA vaccines. Restrictions on use for pregnant women, for example, or people with autoimmune diseases or even children, were there from the outset for everyone because no clinical data were available until approval. Serious side effects were also not found with the Astra-Zeneca vaccine in tens of thousands of vaccinees in controlled phase 2/3 studies. Mild to moderate symptoms after the injection, which can last a day or two, were not fundamentally different; in older people with the AZD1222 vaccination, they were even somewhat milder on average. It was noticeable – albeit immunologically innocuous – that the immune response was astonishingly pronounced after the first dose. A good sign of its effectiveness.

The decisive factor, however, and this is now shown by the “career” of AZD1222 under real-world conditions, is phase 4, when the active ingredient is administered to many millions of people with their very different genetic and health requirements. This so-called post-registration observation, in which not only the doctors but also the vaccinated persons can participate (e.g. via app), is intended to identify very rare possible side effects. As early as mid-March, before the first temporary vaccination stop for AZD1222, there were indications in the responsible pharmacovigilance office at the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) that atypical cerebral vein thromboses are possible a few days after the injection – and in some cases even lead to death . In the meantime, as of the middle of the week, 31 suspected cases of sinus vein thrombosis have become known after the AZD1222 vaccination, mostly younger women under 63 years of age. Nine German citizens have died. In a European database (EudraVigilanz), 59 suspected cases and 14 deaths after AZD1222 vaccination are registered – all of them in people well below retirement age, sometimes also in young adults. With the Astra-Zeneca vaccine, only these people carry a greater health risk for the time being (which is why the Standing Vaccination Commission has restricted the recommendations accordingly for under 60-year-olds).

Why is the risk assessed differently by the authorities?

The EMA will have to deal with this in the next few days. In the end, the risk assessment is also a vaccination policy decision. As for the previous data in the German pharmacovigilance monitoring system, which is obviously working very well, experts such as the Berlin internist Robert Klamroth, deputy chairman of the Society for Thrombosis and Hemostasis Research (GTH), give a frequency (suspected cases per vaccination in the risk group) of 1: 50,000. For comparison: the risk of a fatal course of Covid-19 after a Sars-CoV-2 infection is roughly 1: 1000 for 50-year-olds, for 25-year-olds at 1: 10,000. However, the underlying statistical values ​​such as the Covid 19 infection mortality rate are fraught with uncertainties and depend on many regional factors, such as medical care.