December 22, 2022 22:58

Ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden’s administration said it would provide another $1.85 billion in military aid to Ukraine, including the Patriot air defense system, which Zelensky said his country desperately needs. The following is the most important information about this system: – What is the Patriot System? Patriot is a surface-to-air missile defense system that is considered one of the most advanced air defense systems in the US arsenal. The system was first used in combat during the Gulf War in 1991 and later in Iraq in 2003. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) said, in 2015, that the system’s radar has a range of more than 150 kilometres. – What is the cost of this system? The cost of the newly produced Patriot kit is more than $1 billion, of which $400 million is for the system and $690 million for the missiles in the battery, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies. What is the widespread use of the system? Manufacturer Raytheon Technologies has built more than 240 Patriot systems that are currently in use in 18 countries, including the United States. And the demand for the system is very high. The company said the system has intercepted more than 150 ballistic missiles in combat since 2015. How will Patriot help Ukraine? Ukraine has said it needs more air defense systems to protect against a barrage of missile and drone strikes. To date, the United States has provided Ukraine with two pairs of National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS). The Patriot system is designed to intercept threats such as aircraft and ballistic missiles, but it can also shoot down “suicide” drones. But it would be a very expensive way to destroy drones that only cost thousands of dollars. – When will the system arrive in Ukraine? Ukraine will not be able to deploy Patriot missiles on the battlefield a few months ago. US officials said the system would first arrive in Germany, where Ukrainian forces would be trained on how to use it. Training can take months because the entire system requires dozens of soldiers to operate. Ukraine will then have to decide how and where to deploy the system without being destroyed by Russian forces. Russia said the Patriot missile defense system would be a legitimate target.

Source: Reuters