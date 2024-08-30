Next Sunday, September 1st, Pumas faces Tigers in it Olympic University Stadium for Matchday 6 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX.
Both institutions have had a strong rivalry in recent years, so a duel full of emotions is expected, taking into account that the team from Monterrey is fourth in the table with eleven points and the team from the capital is seventh with ten units.
Whom 90min We leave you five predictions for the clash of beasts:
He may not be in his best form, as the years do not pass in vain, but the Frenchman remains current and latent, being one of the most powerful weapons of the Regio team.
At any moment the historic striker can change a match, which was seen last weekend against Chivasalthough he missed a penalty, he later appeared with an incredible shot from close range that beat the red-and-white goalkeeper to prevent his team from falling.
One of the advantages of playing at Ciudad Universitaria is that the heat ends up costing the opponent dearly, which is why Universidad Nacional often starts out as the big favorite on its court. However, the last encounters between both teams have ended in draws, at least that’s what happened in the last two, while the locals won their last visit by the minimum. A tough duel is expected and will surely end with the two teams dividing points.
In its last five games, U de Nuevo León has only scored one or two goals. Against Chivas, New York City and Pachuca He only scored once, while against the Inter Miami and to Puebla Yes, he did two, despite having great forwards. Same case with those from CU, Atlas and Striped They made one for him, against Seattle Sounders They didn’t do it anymore Vancouver Whitecaps and Austin They scored two goals. Neither team will score a third.
It is no secret that for several games El Chino becomes the man to watch out for for the capital’s felines, since sometimes he decides to face his rivals alone and manages to get into the area to be able to take a shot or set up someone else. The reality is that Pumas He does not have another element that has his qualities, so surely the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic will tell his defenders to pay close attention to him. It won’t be easy, as the Brazilian newcomer Joaquim Pereirathe Argentine Guido Pizarro, Diego Reyes and company will not let go.
El Mellizo will try to score one more goal against the team that for several years was his most important rival, since when he played with Striped should appear in the Classic RoyalHowever, ownership is not guaranteed thanks to Memo Martinezapart from that, he is not in the form he was so many times with the striped jersey. Even if he were to get some minutes or appear from the start, it is possible that he will not be able to get past the goal guarded by Fernando Tapiawho lives a great present.
