Environmental labels on the packaging of dm own brands are misleading. The German Environmental Aid (DUH) also accuses other companies of greenwashing.

No “climate-neutral” liquid soap, no “environmentally-neutral” washing-up liquid – the drugstore chain dm has to change the labels for its own brands – advertising with these terms is not permitted according to a ruling by the Karlsruhe Regional Court. With both designations on the products, consumers would have expectations that do not correspond to reality, the court justified its judgment on Wednesday (July 26).

A lawsuit by the German Environmental Aid (DUH) was successful. With some dm own products labeled in this way, she had missed, among other things, information about exactly what climate or environmental neutrality consists of. The court saw it that way too.

The affected dm products do not have a balanced environmental balance at all

Referring to a website for more information is permissible. However, the consumer must be able to recognize this information on the packaging. Also, the reference to a forest protection project in Peru is not enough. “The claim that the product is climate-neutral goes beyond what can be achieved using CO2 certificates from forest protection,” emphasized the presiding judge, Steffen Wesche.

This product from dm can no longer call itself “environmentally neutral”. © dm-drogerie markt/ dpa

As far as the term “environmental neutrality” is concerned, the court complained of a violation of the ban on misleading people. “The advertising is exaggerated and therefore inaccurate,” said the judge. The products advertised in this way would not have a balanced environmental balance. Of the 13 impact categories of environmental pollution, only the categories of CO2 emissions, nutrient input, acidification, summer smog and ozone depletion are recorded.

These products probably don’t deserve their “carbon neutrality” label

“The verdict against the drugstore chain dm is a milestone for consumer protection,” said DUH Federal Managing Director Jürgen Resch. He spoke of an “important success against greenwashing in retail”. The DUH has more than 20 companies because of using the label “carbon neutrality”, as well sued for “brazen consumer deception” – including Danone.

You can see here which companies the Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) is still accusing of greenwashing:

1. Hello Fresh

Is this Hello Fresh cooking box really climate neutral? © IMAGO/Richard B. Levine

At Hello Fresh you can order meal kits with pre-sorted groceries that you can use to prepare specific dishes. The company bills itself as “the first global carbon-neutral meal kit company.” It advertises with the slogan: “HelloFresh offsets 100 percent of your direct CO₂ emissions. This makes us the resource-saving cooking box of your choice.”

According to the DUH, the company’s climate neutrality is “only insufficiently and contradictorily justified”. In addition, there was no information to check specified environmentally friendly projects (sustainable agriculture and forestry in Kenya, Kasigau Corridor region, forest protection project).

2.Shell

This motor oil from the Shell filling station advertises that it is CO2-neutral. © Screenshot/ German Environmental Aid (DUH)

The Shell filling station advertises the motor oil it sells as “CO2-neutral”. The DUH criticizes that there is no information on the product or the website as to what exactly it means.

The DUH finds the “CO2 compensation” offered by Shell to drivers similarly questionable. For 1.1 cents per liter of petrol or diesel fuel, they should be able to offset the CO₂ emissions of an average car journey, claims Shell. To what extent the company wants to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, it does not say.

3. FaberCastell

Drawing climate-neutral – is that possible? (Iconic image) © Patrick Pleul/ dpa

After a lawsuit by the DUH, Faber Castell is no longer allowed to describe its products as “climate neutral”. The company has not been able to provide sufficient evidence that they really are.

4. Rossman

It remains questionable whether these eco diapers from Rossmann are as eco as they pretend to be. © Screenshot/ German Environmental Aid (DUH)

According to the DUH, the drugstore chain Rossmann, like dm, does not provide enough information as to why its products are “climate-neutral”. Not only the eco diaper (above) is affected.

