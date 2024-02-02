5 procedures to speed up the issuance of the “ID” to the customer

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security called on customers to consider completing five procedures to obtain an ID card as quickly as possible.

It includes performing a fingerprint on time within 30 days of submitting the application, completing health insurance and residency procedures, adding the correct phone number of the person who filed the transaction, submitting documents that are no less than six months old, and finally, implementing the required amendments within the specified time in the event that the transaction is returned for amendment, within 30 days from the date of return.

The Authority explained that individuals can issue a residence permit and identity card with ease through the unified form, through its website or smart application, noting that the steps for submitting the application begin with registering and creating an account (digital ID) or accessing electronic services in the event of prior registration, then choosing a service. Issuing a residence permit and an ID card, then submitting the application, reviewing and updating the retrieved data, paying the fees, and finally receiving the ID card through approved delivery companies, as it has been approved as an alternative to the residence sticker previously printed on the passport.

The Authority called on customers to ensure the accuracy of the data, the validity of the ID number and its expiration date when requesting renewal or replacement, and to ensure the accuracy of the data entered in the electronic form, before paying the fees, to avoid delay in completing the transaction, pointing out that the accuracy of the data entered in the electronic form Ensuring quick completion on time.

She called on customers to also verify the accuracy of the phone number and email information, and the delivery method included in the electronic form, noting that “the data entered is subject to review and audit.”

Obtaining an Emirates ID card is mandatory for all residents of the UAE, including Emirati citizens, citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and residents of the country.

Any person included in one of these categories is required to apply for an ID card from the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, and renew it when it expires.

The Authority stressed the necessity of renewing the ID card issued by the UAE within 30 days of its expiration. If it is not renewed, a late fine will be imposed. The Authority sends a notification via text message to customers before the card expires.

The Authority stated that there are three categories that are exempted from late fines related to the Emirates ID card: the individual who left the country more than three months ago, and the validity period of the ID card expired after his departure, and the individual whose ID card expired after his deportation by order or administrative decision. Or a judicial ruling, or the person whose passport has been seized pending lawsuits, provided that this is proven by a letter or receipt issued by the competent authorities that deported him or detained him pending lawsuits, and the individual who has not been issued an identity card for the period before obtaining the state’s citizenship and a family book.