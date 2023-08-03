Abu Dhabi Police warned parents not to be preoccupied with the phone or the virtual world while children are swimming, noting that “the drowning accident may occur within a few minutes in the event of lack of vigilance and proximity to children.”

She stated that “children drowning in swimming pools is one of the most common causes of sadness and psychological problems for parents and those around them,” warning against “indifference and ignoring safety instructions in this regard to protect children from drowning accidents.”

As part of the “Safe Summer” campaign, she called on families to adhere to the necessary guidelines to avoid children drowning in swimming pools, and to prevent children from swimming alone in home pools.

Five guidelines have been identified:

Firstly, Place a secure fence around swimming pools in homes, so that children cannot enter them on their own, and that the floors be non-slip, and lock the doors leading to the swimming pools, which must be equipped with fixed ladders and metal handles distributed around their perimeter.

secondly, Parents should not be preoccupied with the phone or the virtual world while children are swimming, because drowning may occur within a few minutes if children are not awake and close.

And thirdly, Wear swimming equipment and provide children with collars, tools and life jackets while swimming.

Fourthly, Learn first aid Parents, caregivers, older children, and pool owners should learn how to perform immediate CPR for a drowning person before ambulances arrive.

fifthly, Teaching children survival skills in the water, by teaching them swimming lessons and learning basic skills in water safety, including how to stand in the water, and stay on the beach or near the edge of the pool.

International studies confirmed that drowning constitutes the largest percentage of deaths among children under the age of five, all over the world, explaining that “a child is at risk of drowning in a few minutes with a small amount of water.”

And she called on parents to adhere to the advice and instructions related to protecting children from drowning accidents.

The United Nations warned of the seriousness of the increasing number of deaths resulting from drowning cases at the global level, describing it as a “neglected killer” that takes the lives of 372,000 people annually, 90% of whom are located in low- and middle-income countries, where more than 40 people lose their lives every hour. due to drowning.

In the first specialized report on drowning cases, issued on the occasion of the International Day for the Prevention of Drowning (which falls on July 25 of each year), the World Health Organization identified the main causes of drowning deaths in accidents of children slipping into ponds, swimming pools and wells, swimming under the influence of drugs and alcohol, accidents Shipwrecked boats and ships, as well as victims of floods in coastal cities around the world.

The report stressed that the seriousness of drowning cases lies in the fact that most drowning accidents result in direct death, unlike other injuries.

Survival cases are usually related to the speed of recovery, rescue and proper resuscitation, so prevention remains the best solution to reduce drowning accidents.

Drowning is among the top 10 causes of death for children and young adults in every region of the world. Males are twice as likely to drown than females.

And he advised the National Ambulance within a campaign titled “Be prepared for emergencies in the summer” to exercise caution and follow the safety instructions for going to beaches or swimming pools, to follow the weather before going to the sea, to swim in the designated areas, not to enter the water when the red flag is raised, and to refrain from swimming. In the absence of a lifeguard, make sure to wear a life jacket when participating in water activities, and parents monitor their children at all times while wearing a swimming jacket, and gradually descend into the water using the feet, and refrain from running in the vicinity of swimming pools.

If you feel tired, cold or hot while swimming, you should get out of the water and take a rest in a safe and shaded area.

Also, you should not resist the sea current while swimming in the sea, but rather keep calm and swim parallel to the shore.

