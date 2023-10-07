The Chairman of the Cybersecurity Council of the UAE government, Dr. Muhammad Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, stated that individuals can protect themselves from falling victim to the dangers of electronic phishing, by applying five preventive measures: Not disclosing any private personal information that can be used to identify the person, pointing out: Official institutions will never request such information.

The preventive measures recommended by the Council include: not opening any attachments from previously unknown sources, using programs to protect against cyber attacks, updating all software periodically, constantly changing passwords, and using double security keys.

The Cybersecurity Council defined electronic phishing as malicious messages that attempt to provoke the user’s feelings until he clicks on a specific link, whether this user is a general audience or a specific person. Once this user opens the link, he falls into the hacker’s trap and becomes… A victim of unnecessary curiosity and intrusion, he exposes himself and his business to danger and exploitation.

The Council warned that through electronic phishing, the “hacker” deceives the user through a fake message, which contains a link containing malicious and harmful software. If the user does not pay close attention to the content of this message, and opens it or clicks on the attachments contained in it, then he faces a major problem that may It ends with his money being stolen, his organization being hacked, or even his reputation being destroyed, because he no longer has control over the computer he uses. In fact, he may not even know that a hacker has taken control of the device he owns.

He pointed out that if a hacker wanted to penetrate the security system of an institution or bank, for example, he would need weeks or even months to be able to access a loophole that he could exploit to carry out a cyber attack, but there is another quick and relatively safe way that many attackers resort to, which is Phishing.

The Council warned, through its account on social networking sites, that millions of electronic phishing attempts occur daily, targeting individuals, companies, and public and private institutions around the world, displaying an awareness video about the most famous electronic phishing incident that occurred in the world, which is the famous incident in which the accounts of famous people were hacked. “X” in 2020, as it began with a phishing message sent by three young men to “X” employees. The trick succeeded, and one of the employees was deceived, and the attackers were able to control the internal system, enter “X” databases, and infiltrate the accounts of celebrities on “X.” They posted messages on their accounts claiming that individuals who would pay money in cryptocurrencies would receive double the amount. Indeed, the plan succeeded and a number of individuals fell victim to this process.

The Council called on individuals to make their cybersecurity their top priority, and not to be a victim of cyberattacks and online threats.

Government and police agencies issued previous warnings about electronic attempts that they monitored, exploiting their names and logos to defraud individuals through fake electronic links, while “Emirates Today” monitored the spread of several accounts on social media sites that use the logos and names of government agencies and national companies to defraud individuals by promoting jobs. Fake salaries are attractive in exchange for paying sums of money, or winning financial prizes, as well as paying sums of money in exchange for investing in shares of well-known companies and obtaining attractive returns.