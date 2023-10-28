Experts and competent authorities have identified five warnings that individuals must avoid, to avoid the damage of lightning strikes, which are: using the phone or electrical appliances and equipment, standing under tall trees and staying outside or in high places, touching metal objects, and approaching metal fences, pipes and railways.

During the past two days, various regions of the country witnessed rainfall of varying intensity, accompanied by hail, lightning, and thunder, as a result of the country being exposed to a depression accompanied by cumulonimbus clouds.

Heavy rains accompanied by active winds and strong lightning strikes in some areas of the country over the past years have caused various accidents, as a result of exposure to a direct lightning strike or as a result of the electrical charges of a lightning bolt spreading in the collected water, while they were in the rainy outdoor atmosphere.

A member of the Arab Union for Space and Astronomy, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, told Al-Emarat Al-Youm that lightning strikes cause damage to people and property, due to the huge amount of electrical charge that is transmitted within a very short time, which is accompanied by high temperatures, adding that the objects that are struck are subject to very high temperatures. In addition to huge amounts of electrical force, when a lightning bolt strikes a tree, the high heat leads to the charring or burning of the tree trunk, but when the lightning strikes sandy land, the surrounding sand can melt.

He pointed out that the effect of a lightning bolt in the vicinity of a person or living organisms is similar to the effect of an electric shock from sources of high voltage and tension, where injuries ranging from burns to damage occur in the nervous system, as well as the heart muscle, and the rest of the internal organs, and a direct lightning strike may lead to a coma. Or paralysis, which may lead to cardiac arrest and respiratory arrest, and can sometimes lead to death.

He stated that when the danger of a lightning strike approaches, it is preferable for people to avoid staying in the open, and they should take shelter in buildings equipped with lightning rod devices, and they should stay away from high, isolated objects, and stand with the feet together to avoid electrical voltage between the feet, and metal objects Grounded ones are the best targets for lightning strikes.

For its part, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority stated, within “Your Guide in Emergency Situations,” which includes guidance for individuals on how to prevent disaster risks and others, that “when a thunderstorm threatens the area in which you are present, act consciously, and search for a safer haven.” “Avoid approaching metal objects or taking shelter under a tall tree.”

She explained that “lightning is the dazzling light that suddenly appears in the heart of the sky when weather conditions are disturbed. It is a powerful spark resulting from a collision between two clouds, one of which carries a negative electrical charge and the other a positive one. This light is followed by a loud sound coming from the direction of the sky, called thunder. The two together are called the thunderbolt.

She stated that lightning is usually not harmful, and the reason is that most of its charges do not reach the ground, explaining that lightning shows its power from time to time to uproot a tree, demolish a chimney, or kill a person or animal, and it has become clear that most of those struck by lightning were seeking shade or taking shelter. With a tree, and this is the most dangerous thing a person can do when a thunderstorm erupts, because trees and tall buildings help lightning bolts reach the ground. For this reason, care was taken to provide the roofs of buildings with lightning rods, which are metal strips that absorb electricity and channel their deadly charge into the ground. The lightning rod absorbs its charge and discharges it safely into the ground, away from the building, because the amazing energy of the lightning bolt is capable of destroying anything that falls in its path.

Preventive measures outside the home:

■ Take shelter in a building or vehicle.

■ In open spaces or forests, take shelter in a low area.

■ If you are in an open area, get into a ball position by crawling on the ground.

■ If you happen to be at sea, head towards the beach.

■ If you are riding a bicycle, motorcycle, or golf cart, get off.

■ If you are gathered with other people, everyone should disperse.