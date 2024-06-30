This will undoubtedly be a key matchup, especially because of what it means. Both national teams, from the United States and the United States, will face each other in the final. Uruguay They are coming into the game in excellent form. Bielsa’s men are already looking ahead to what comes next, but the US need to get a win to start depending on an external result.
This video will be available to watch next Monday, July 1st, starting at 10:00 p.m. (Argentine time). Hopefully, someone will have recorded something.
Although the match will be very close, we believe that a victory for the Charrúas is possible, as well as a draw. The United States is a team with big names and a very strong game, as are the Uruguayans.
One of the two goalkeepers will probably be the star of this match. A priori, it seems that it will be a tough match, but with many shots on goal where the goalkeepers will show off their work.
If there is something that cannot be missing, it is the warnings and, more than anything, knowing the teams. At least, knowing each player’s playing style, we will start from a base of 2 or 3 cards.
There will be over 2.5 goals in the entire match. Both teams are quite offensive, Uruguay is projected as one of the favorites, and the United States as one of the possible revelations, therefore, the sacred cry will not be missing,
Both teams have to start playing strongly, but in the end what counts is the effectiveness in defining and without a doubt, there could be a goal before the first half is over.
#predictions #USA #Uruguay #Copa #América
Leave a Reply