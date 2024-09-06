Next Saturday, September 7th, the new era of the Mexican national team under the command of Javier Aguirrewho will have as technical assistant Rafael Marquez. The first rival of the Basque will be New Zealandin a friendly match, to be held in the Rose Bowl Stadium.
For this commitment, the former helmsman of the Majorca He called out familiar faces like Luis Malagon, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo, Luis Romo, Charly Rodriguez, Luis Chavez, Orbelin Pineda, Roberto Alvarado, Santi Gimenez, Henry Martinamong others, but new names also appeared such as Alan Mozo, Alex Padilla, Fidel Ambriz and Erik Lira.
Now, in 90min We give you five predictions of what could happen in this duel.
It is very possible that Mexico will take a victory, but it is not worth celebrating because it would not be a landslide. Until today, the Kiwis They have not managed to defeat the Tricolor, since at least in their last five matches all have been Aztec victories by 3-0, 5-1, 2-4, 1-2 and 2-1.
As with other coaches, it is possible that El Vasco decides to bet on a European base with the most experienced in his initial approach. Therefore, except for the case that possibly Luis Malagon I won the position under the arch from Axel Padilla, Johan Vasquez and Cesar Montes will be the central ones, with Julian Araujo as right back and Jesus Gallardo on the left. The midfield would have Luis Chavezwith Luis Romo and Orbelin Pinedawhile the attack could be commanded by Santi Gimenez (Henry Martin), Julian Quinones and Cesar Huerta.
Among the New Zealand team there are players who play in European and American football, with the goalkeeper being one of the top figures. He currently plays in Israel and could end up becoming a factor during the match, as he would prevent El Tricolor from achieving a possible rout, and for his good fortune it remains to be seen how accurate the Aztecs’ aim is.
Also be careful with what the forward can generate Chris Wood of the Nottingham Forest from England, where he has scored 18 goals in 45 matches.
This has been a constant in the last few games of the Aztec team. Although, perhaps, there will not be many goal-scoring opportunities, those that there are will probably end up being wasted, since it has been seen that Santi Gimenez, Henry Martin and Memo Martinez forgive, which could also happen to the extremes.
Bebote has not been good with Mexico, La Bomba is going through a grey period with his team and El Memote is normally a substitute.
The game of the All White It is usually very rough and, as they are players with great physique, they may possibly put the Mexicans in a difficult position. They are also sometimes somewhat careless when leaving their leg or committing an infraction without bad intentions. It is possible that Mexico be on top and try to face in the hand to hand thanks to Cesar Huerta, Julian Quinones, Orbelin Pineda and other skilled players, so a penalty may be awarded, which could also happen when playing aerially or when making a harmless handball.
