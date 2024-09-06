For this commitment, the former helmsman of the Majorca He called out familiar faces like Luis Malagon, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo, Luis Romo, Charly Rodriguez, Luis Chavez, Orbelin Pineda, Roberto Alvarado, Santi Gimenez, Henry Martinamong others, but new names also appeared such as Alan Mozo, Alex Padilla, Fidel Ambriz and Erik Lira.

Now, in 90min We give you five predictions of what could happen in this duel.

Also be careful with what the forward can generate Chris Wood of the Nottingham Forest from England, where he has scored 18 goals in 45 matches.

Bebote has not been good with Mexico, La Bomba is going through a grey period with his team and El Memote is normally a substitute.