The match between Spain and England at Euro 2024 is scheduled for the final of the tournament. This exciting encounter will take place on Sunday, July 14. The exact time of the match will be 9:00 p.m., making this match one of the most anticipated moments of the championship, given the level and history of both teams in European competitions.
Here are five predictions for this match:
Spain have been in excellent form throughout the tournament, with a solid defence and an efficient attack. With key players such as Dani Olmo in great form, Spain could come away with a win in a closely contested match.
Given the attacking quality of both sides, it is likely that both teams will score. Spain and England have talented forwards and defences that can be breached, suggesting a game with goals from both sides.
With two teams so evenly matched, there is a high probability that the match will go into extra time or even penalties. The tension and equality on the pitch could lead to a decision decided from the 11-meter mark.
Despite the attacking talent, finals are often close, tactical encounters. With the pressure and importance of the match, it is possible that both teams will adopt a more cautious approach, resulting in under 2.5 goals in total.
Both teams could play cautiously in the first half, resulting in a draw at half-time before the match opens up in the second half.
