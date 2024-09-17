On September 17, Real Madrid will make their debut in the 2024-2025 UEFA Champions League by hosting VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabéu. Ancelotti’s men, the reigning champions, will be looking to start their campaign with a solid performance. Below, we present five predictions on what could happen in this exciting encounter.
Real Madrid, with players of the calibre of Vinicius Jr. and Mbappé, are widely favoured to control the match from the opening minutes. The Madrid team is likely to come out on the pitch with intensity, taking advantage of their offensive quality and the support of their fans at the Bernabéu. Stuttgart, although they have an attacking style, could be held back by the pace that Madrid impose, especially in possession. Los Blancos are expected to try to break the deadlock quickly to avoid any kind of surprise from the Germans.
Although Stuttgart play an open style of football, they are expected to adjust their strategy in this match and look to exploit the spaces through quick counterattacks. With an attack that has shown its goalscoring ability in the Bundesliga, they are likely to try to surprise Madrid with some quick transitions. However, they will have to be careful not to concede too much space, as their attacking style could work against them if they do not maintain a defensive balance. Still, they can create some dangerous chances in isolated plays.
Vinicius Jr. has started the season in great form, and this Champions League game could be another opportunity for him to shine. With his pace, dribbling and ability to break down the flanks, he is expected to be a constant headache for Stuttgart’s defence. His ability to create danger both in one-on-one situations and in combination plays with Mbappé or Madrid’s midfield makes him one of the biggest offensive threats. Vinicius is very likely to play a leading role in the goal-scoring opportunities that Los Blancos create.
One of Real Madrid’s hallmarks this season has been their defensive solidity. With a well-organised team and a defence that has kept a clean sheet in several recent games, Los Blancos are expected to continue that trend. Despite Stuttgart’s attacking style, Madrid are likely to be able to control the German team’s attacks, thanks to a solid defence and a midfield that helps in recovering the ball. The experience and positioning of players such as Alaba or Rüdiger will be key to stopping any Stuttgart attempts.
Despite Real Madrid’s solidity, Stuttgart have proven to be a team capable of scoring goals, even against strong opponents. The German team could find some isolated chances to score, taking advantage of their attacking style and the spaces that Madrid can leave. Even so, with the quality of the Whites’ attack, it is very likely that the match will have several goals. The match is expected to be entertaining and that both teams will find the net, although Madrid will have more opportunities to prevail in the final score.
