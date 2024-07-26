This clash may seem quite uneven, since The Heronswhere the Argentine plays Lionel Messiare the best in their local competition with 53 points, unlike La Franja, which is suffering a lot in its first four days of the Apertura 2024.

Here we leave you the five predictions of 90min for this match:

Although Jose Manuel de la Torre He is a coach who prioritizes defense over attack, the reality is that the board did not show much support for his project, as he reinforced the team very little, despite the fact that in recent years he continually let go of key pieces in each of the areas. In just four games he has already conceded eight goals, which is not unusual, because during the games the defensive line suddenly becomes disorganized. The Uruguayan Emanuel Gularte and company will have to be totally focused if they don’t want to get beaten by the Californians.

One of the great benefits of this tournament is the possibility of facing one of the best players in the world, however, Puebla It may not happen to him, since La Pulga would miss the first phase of the competition after being injured during the Copa America 2024suffering from an injury to the ligament of his right ankle, which he is already treating. However, despite the absence of the world champion, La Franja will have many other quality rivals in front of them that will give them a headache.

While it is possible that the Inter Miami beat the Camoteros by a wide score, the reality is that Ivan Rodriguez could prevent it from being a scandalous beating that goes around the world, since it is the team of Messi and his friends. Since he took over as the starter, La Araña has become a key piece in the coaches’ scheme, providing a lot of security and confidence, as he has had great interventions that have been decisive for some results. It won’t be easy, but it is a fact that the Chiapas native will not have much time to catch his breath.

Everyone knows the way the Uruguayan striker behaves, who despite being a talented scorer, knows how to get his rivals off balance, being a real pain in the neck, apart from being a born provocateur. In the match, El Pistolero will give the defense of Gulartethe Argentinian Gaston Silva and the Paraguayan Sebastian Olmedoeven though he is already a veteran, he still has good mobility and the ability to define in one way or another in front of the goal, because he knows how to hit the ball very well and not to mention his aerial game. Being the star goal scorer of the pink club, it can be assured that he will score no matter what.

As stated, the Florida club is first in its conference and in the tournament overall, led by Messibut they also have the innate talents of Suarezthe Spanish Sergio Busquets and Jordi Albain addition to the Argentine Benjamin Cremaschithe Paraguayan Matias Rojasthe Ecuadorian Leo Bellthe Finnish Robert Taylor and many more. The team is already adapted to the Argentine coach’s footballing ideas Gerardo Martinounlike La Franja, which is just beginning a new era under the command of the Chepo de la TorreWe could see the Camotero team running after the ball or trying to attack based on counterattacks, since Inter would have possession of the ball almost all the time.