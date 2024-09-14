Next Saturday, September 14, 2024, on the TSM court, in Torreón, Coahuila, the Saints Laguna will receive a visit from Monterrey Football Clubfor the match corresponding to matchday seven of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
Martín Demichelis comes into this match with the obligation to win, in order to achieve his first victory managing the Monterrey Football Club, after drawing and losing his first two matches in the Liga MX.
Although football is one of the most difficult sports to predict, in 90 minutes we bring you five things that could happen in the duel between Santos Laguna and Club de Fútbol Monterrey.
Although Martín Demichelis has yet to win his first match as coach of Club de Fútbol Monterrey, what his players have shown in the last two games gives reason to believe that, with a little more determination, they can beat Santos Laguna on their own pitch.
The Spanish striker has been improving with Rayados del Monterrey. He is expected to make his presence felt on the scoreboard with at least one goal.
What Esteban Andrada shows next Saturday will be fundamental for Rayados to win the match. He is expected to play a good role, not conceding a goal and helping his team to add three points.
Club de Fútbol Monterrey has great power in the upper part of the field. They are expected to score more than once, not concede anything, and, consequently, win the match.
Although the duels between Rayados and Santos Laguna tend to be very tense matches, it is expected that the referee will not feel the need to expel any player.
