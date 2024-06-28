This Saturday, June 29, Germany and Denmark will meet in the second round of 16 match of Euro 2024. Germany, which finished first in its group thanks to a goal in the 92nd minute against Switzerland, will play at home, which becomes the favorite of the meeting. For its part, Denmark, second in its group, has proven to be a solid and well-organized team, despite not playing attractive football. The advantage of playing in Germany does not guarantee victory, since Denmark has been able to prevail with its collective game. This match promises to be exciting and contested, with both teams fighting to advance in the tournament.
Below we leave you with five possible predictions for this round of 16 match
Germany tends to start their games strong, looking to score early to establish control of the game. Denmark’s defense could be vulnerable to a fast start from the Germans.
Germany has shown a solid performance in the group stage and has the advantage of playing at home. In addition, their offensive capacity with key players such as Kai Havertz and Leroy Sané gives them a notable advantage. Denmark, although strong, could have difficulty containing the German offensive throughout the match.
Both teams have good offensive capacity. Germany, with their aggressive style of play, tends to score goals, while Denmark, with players like Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Højlund, have the potential to break down the German defense at least once during the match.
Given the offensive focus of both teams, the match is likely to see a significant amount of goals. Germany, in particular, has had multi-goal results in the group stage, and Denmark has shown that it can be competitive offensively.
Germany is the favourite to win the match due to its home advantage and track record in major tournaments. However, Denmark is not an easy team to beat and will probably score, making this outcome quite likely.
More news about Euro 2024
#predictions #Germany #Denmark #Euro
Leave a Reply