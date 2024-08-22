Next Friday, August 23, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time), the Cruz Azul Sky Machine will visit the Corregidora stadium field, to face the White Roosters of Querétaroin the match corresponding to matchday five of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
Cruz Azul is on an almost perfect run in Liga MX. They won three of their first four matches, and tied just one. They are undefeated, and, at least when the tournament was paused, the cement workers were the absolute leaders of the competition.
Martín Anselmi’s hallmark in Cruz Azul’s Máquina Celeste has been defensive solidity. Kévin Mier is expected to keep a clean sheet in the match corresponding to matchday five of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The good moment that Cruz Azul’s Maquina Celeste is going through contrasts in every way with the bad moment that Querétaro is suffering. Everything seems to indicate that the capital team will win the game.
One of Cruz Azul’s best players in the Martín Anselmi era has been Mexican midfielder Uriel Antuna. He was the top scorer in the previous tournament and this match is a good time for Antuna to make his mark with at least one goal.
Cruz Azul is such a favorite for this match that we dare to predict that they will take the three points by a score of at least two goals.
Although Cruz Azul vs Querétaro is expected to be a high-contact match, neither the Cementeros nor the Gallos are known for being violent teams, so we could predict a match without any expelled players.
