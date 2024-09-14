Next Saturday, September 14, 2024, on the León Stadium field, the Cruz Azul Sky Machine will visit the Leon FCfor the match corresponding to matchday seven of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
Both teams are in very different situations. While the cement workers are at the top of the general table, with sixteen points, the Panzas Verdes are in sixteenth place, with two losses and four draws.
Although it is true that football is the most difficult sport to predict, in 90 minutes we venture to share with you five things that can happen in next Saturday’s match between León FC and the Máquina Celeste of Cruz Azul.
The difference between Cruz Azul and León is very evident at the moment. The cement workers arrive as clear favourites to take the three points, even though the match will be played at León’s stadium.
Kevin Mier will surely have a quiet duel, in which he will manage to keep a clean sheet, thus securing victory in favor of the cement workers.
Cruz Azul not only comes into this match as the favorite, but everything seems to indicate that the cement workers will take the three points by winning their match by at least two goals.
The Mexican striker is coming off a goal in the youth classic against América, and everything seems to indicate that he will be closer to the opponent’s goal now that Uriel Antuna is not there.
While it is true that the difference between these two teams is very large, and this can lead to overwhelming emotions, we do not think that it will end in expulsion for either team.
