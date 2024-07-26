The debut of Chivas will come on Saturday, July 27 in front of the San Jose Earthquakesin it Levi’s Stadiumwaiting for the red-and-white team to show a better face than last year, where they could not even advance from the Group Stage.

So far the Sacred Flock has had two victories, one draw and one defeat in the local league, while Earthquake is not going through a great moment in its competition, since it is at the bottom of the Western Conference with just 14 points after four wins, two draws and 19 losses.

Now, it’s time to know 5 predictions about this match:

El Vaquero joined Guadalajara last semester, leaving some doubts as time went by, however, for the current championship, no one will deny that he has been the best man of the team during the first four dates, scoring three goals and providing an assist, being the reference of the attack. Added to this, El Cowboy will face the team that saw him born, which he defended for four years. Although one might feel nostalgic, the Mexican-American is on fire and it is a fact that he will make a difference, with a goal or an assist.

Despite playing on their own court, it is possible that the Californian team will end up losing by more than two goals. To deduce this, it is enough to look at the poor statistics that they manage in the MLS Seeing their difference of -30 after receiving 61 goals in 25 matches, without forgetting that 19 of the matches have been defeats, Guadalajara will not be the best when it comes to defining, but they can possibly take advantage of this malaria that El Terremoto is going through to win.

Unlike what has happened so far in the Liga MXto Javier Hernandez He was good at it MLSbecause during his stay with The Los Angeles Galaxy He managed to score 39 goals before his unfortunate injury. The red-and-white captain already knows what it’s like to score against Terremoto, as he scored a double in the 2022 season and another in the 2021 campaign. So far in Aztec football it has been difficult for him and perhaps this will help him awaken his scoring instinct.

Tala has brought security back to the goal in Guadalajara, something that several Chiva brothers celebrate. Since last semester when he became a starter, he has hardly made any mistakes, and his good level led him to be considered for the first time by the senior team, going to the America Cup. Yes ok Chivas He was already thrashed in Matchday 2, in his last two matches he prevented anyone from scoring, so it would not be unreasonable to see him keep a clean sheet, especially because the Quakes They are suffering in terms of scoring goals, as they have only scored two in their last five games.

Two of the best men you have Earthquake For the current tournament, they are the Norwegian left winger and the Cameroonian striker, but as has been mentioned, they will probably suffer against a defensive apparatus that has worked for the Argentine coach. Fernando Gago. Despite the possible absence of Chiquete Orozco due to injury, Antonio Briseno would be the chosen one to accompany Gilberto Sepulveda in the center, who also know each other perfectly, standing out in the aerial game, while the support on the sides of Alan Mozo and Jose Castillowill put a stop to the two Californian offensive players.